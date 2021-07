Seif Eissa Wins Egypt’s Second Medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Seif Eissa defeated Norway’s Richard Ordemann in the bronze-medal event of the men’s 80kg Taekwondo event, winning Egypt’s second medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Eissa’s victory comes just after 28-year-old Hedaya Malak secured Egypt’s first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, after also winning a bronze medal.

Eissa is a National Team Taekwondo Player.

Today, Egypt celebrates a double win at Tokyo 2020, with two bronze medals in Taekwondo.

