Hedaya Malak Wins Egypt’s First Medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Credit: Reuters / Murad Sezer

Hedaya Malak Wahba defeated the United States of America’s Paige McPherson 17-6 in the bronze-medal event of the women’s 67kg Taekwondo event, winning Egypt’s first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 28-year-old Egyptian taekwondo practitioner, who was also the first woman in Egypt’s history to carry the flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, had narrowly missed out on a chance for the top spot after being defeated 13-12 by the United Kingdom’s Lauren Williams earlier in the day.

The victory mirrors Malak’s 2016 Rio Olympics victory, which also saw her win a bronze medal and become the first Egyptian woman to win a medal in takewondo at the Olympic Games.

