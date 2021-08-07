News

Medal Remains a Dream as Egypt’s Handball Team Loses Bronze to Spain

Credit: Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

Egypt’s dreams for a historic Olympic Games medal in handball have been dashed after the Pharaohs lost their bronze-medal match against Spain 33-31 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Despite the loss, this marked the first time an African country had reached the bronze medal match of the handball tournament at the Olympic Games.

Egypt had been hoping for a medal after missing out on a chance for a gold or silver medal following an earlier defeat by France in the semifinals.

The match between the Egyptians and the Spanish was fiercely contested, with neither side having a significant advantage over the other throughout the match. The Egyptians, however, failed to overcome the Spanish and spent nearly all of the match at least one goal behind.

Giana Farouk Wins Egypt's Fourth Medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

