President Sisi Honours Egyptian Tokyo Olympics Medalists

Courtesy of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Twitter.

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi honoured the Egyptian Tokyo Olympics medalists on Tuesday at Cairo’s Al-Ittihadiya Palace, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

Having made history for winning the country’s largest number of medals in the history of the Olympic Games, President El-Sisi honored gold medalist Feryal Ashraf, silver medalist Ahmed Elgendy, and four bronze medalists Giana Farouk, Hedaya Malak, Seif Eissa, and Mohamed “Kesho” Elsayed.

El-Sisi called for Egypt’s institutions, including schools and universities, to support athletes, as it not only creates great role models for Egyptian youth, but it also promotes a healthier lifestyle across generations.

El-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the athletes on Twitter, noting “Today I was honored to honor my sons and daughters, the heroes of Egypt, for their great achievement during the Olympic Games. They are the best role models for young people in showing examples of determination and strength, and I always assure my full support for all age groups of Egyptian athletes champions.”

“I assure my support to ensure that they continue to achieve more sporting achievements, and raise Egypt’s name high in international forums,” he said.

The president awarded the first-class medal of sports to Feryal Ashraf and announced that some bridges and main roads will be named after the Olympic champions to express appreciation for their iconic achievements at the Tokyo Olympics.

The second-class medal of sports was given to Ahmed Elgendy, while the third-class sports orders was given to Hedaya Malak, Seif Eissa, Giana Farouk and Mohamed “Kesho” Elsayed.

Egypt to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations in Public Institutions, Vaccinate 800K Daily

