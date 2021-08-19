Arts & Culture

The History Behind the Egyptian Aragouz

mm
The History Behind the Egyptian Aragouz

Photo via Sout Al Omma

Growing up in Egypt, most of us enjoyed the ‘aragouz’ (puppet) show during friends’ birthdays that we got invited to. For many of us, it was the best part of the birthday. A small portable stage would be set up, and the crowd would burst into laughter as soon as the puppeteer began narrating the story through his distinctive voice and colourful puppet.

Switching between high-pitched and low, gravelly voices, the puppeteer would be behind his stage, hiding from the children who would be playfully sneaking over, and trying to unravel his real identity.

Photo via 3ain

Like many traditional art forms, one theory regarding the practice’s origins is ancient Egypt. According to the World Encyclopedia of Puppetry Arts, ancient Egyptians, namely certain ruling figures, retained various statuettes and ushabtis in their tombs. However, some figurines, and even automatons were noted among personal belongings, such as the Middle Kingdom ‘proto-automaton’ at the Metropolitan Museum in New York. Although it is unclear whether these statuettes had been used for entertainment purposes, the history of such objects shows a clear fascination with the modelling of the human body.

Photo via The University of Chicago Press on behalf of The Metropolitan Museum
of Art

Moreover, the origin of the popular word ‘aragouz’ is also debatable. Some say it dates back to the Ottoman shadow theatre form known as ‘Karagoz’.

Modern puppetry, as we see it today, first appeared in Egypt in the 1950s, utilising Egyptian culture and societal issues in its topics and characters. In 1957, the Egyptian government established the first glove puppet group, and two years later, one of the most popular children’s stories Al Shater Hasan premiered at Cairo Puppet Theatre.

The puppets’ heads were traditionally made of wood, and the rest, the dress and the tartur (pointed hat), were from fabric. It is believed that puppeteers used to put a piece of copper in their mouths to achieve the aragouz’s distinctive voice, due to its impracticality and the health issues it caused, they began replacing it with a piece of stainless steel.

Many aragouz fans as well as arts and culture enthusiasts have strived to keep this art alive. In 2003, Nabil Bahgat established Wamda Band which currently performs puppet shows at Bayt Al-Suhaymi, a house in old Cairo built in 1648. Bahgat also fought against the extinction of Egyptian puppetry until it was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2018. In 2004, Mohamed El-Sawy founded El-Sakia Puppet Theatre to keep the old entertainment form alive.

El Leila El Kebira puppet operetta
Photo via Daily News Egypt

Written by the legendary Egyptian poet Salah Jahin and composed by the celebrated Egyptian singer and composer Sayed Mekkawy, ‘El Leila El Kebira’ was one of the most popular puppet operettas in Egypt. It depicts a night at the ‘moulid’ (celebration of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday) in a generic and typical small Egyptian village.

Puppets have also repeatedly appeared on Egyptian television through the iconic children’s show Bougy w Tamtam that played from the 1980s to 2009, and the famed satirical Egyptian show Abla Fahita.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

'AlRawabi School for Girls' Ending Explained - A Shock for Some, Reality for Many

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

‘AlRawabi School for Girls’ Ending Explained – A Shock for Some, Reality for Many

Mohamed Khairat and Nour Altoukhi19 August 2021
Read More

Amira: The Palestinian Story Told by an Egyptian Director Coming to Gouna Film Festival

Marina Makary15 August 2021
Read More

‘School is My Nightmare’: AlRawabi School for Girls is Netflix’s Latest Must-Watch Arabic Original

Mohamed Khairat15 August 2021
Read More

Egyptian Artist Creates Miniature Sculptures of Influential Figures

Marina Makary9 August 2021
Read More

Renowned Egyptian Actress Dalal AbdelAziz Dies Aged 61

Egyptian Streets7 August 2021
Read More

Egyptian Documentary ‘Lift Like a Girl’ Now Available on Netflix

ES Buzz4 August 2021
Read More

Pinky Selim: “Dance is my obsession, it’s the air I breathe.”

Noran Morsi31 July 2021
Read More

Egyptian Artists Explore Sinai Through Art, Photography, and Storytelling

Mona Bassel31 July 2021
Read More