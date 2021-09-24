Arts & Culture

Menna Shalaby Receives Her First Nomination for an International Emmy Award

mm
Menna Shalaby Receives Her First Nomination for an International Emmy Award

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences nominated Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby for her first International Emmy Award in the category of Best Performance by an Actress.

Shalaby received this nomination for her character Nour in the TV-mini series Every Week Has A Friday, or Fe Kol Esboa’ Youm Gomaa’, directed by Mohamed Shaker. The show aired in April 2021 and tells the story of Layla, a woman of an unknown past, who is forced to live with Emad, a man suffering from a mental disorder, inside his house where crimes unfold every Friday.

“No words can express how honored I am”, Shalaby posted on facebook. “Thank you International Emmy Awards for the nomination, I feel incredibly overwhelmed, humbled, and happy to be the first ever Egyptian/Arab actress nominated for her performance in an Arabic series.”

The prestigious International Emmy Award is granted by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and honours the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States.

This year marks the 49th International Emmy Awards which are to be held in-person in New York City on 22nd November. Nominations saw 44 nominees across 11 categories and a record number of 24 countries.

“We’re so proud of our nominees and the record-breaking number of countries,” said International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner in a statement. “To those who feared the pandemic would slow down TV production around the world, this is your answer.”

Shalaby has a long filmography to be proud of. She first acted in Al-Saher (2001), a film directed by the late Radwan El-Kashef, for which she won Best Actress at the National Film Festival for Egyptian Cinema. She has since starred in numerous films and television shows, working alongside some of the most talented actors and directors, like Youssef Chahine with Heya Fawda (2007), Ahmed Abdallah with Microphone (2010) and Yousry Nasrallah with After the Battle (2012). Shalaby has been honoured with over 13 international awards.

Every Week Has a Friday has a 8.4 rating and excellent reviews on IMDb. Alongside Shalaby, it also stars Asser Yassin, Sawsan Badr, Arfa Abdel Rassoul, Khaled Anwar, and May Elghety.

Here is the full list of this year’s nominees for the International Emmy Awards.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Take Egypt Home With These 5 Unique Souvenirs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Amuna is a Cairo-based writer and educator. She studied International Relations and Arabic at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, with a special interest in the politics of gender and culture. Amuna is a Teaching Fellow at the Cairo Institute of Liberal Arts and Sciences where she co-created the Women’s Studies Programme and teaches Ethnographic Research. In her work, Amuna explores the many ways through which we heal ourselves and others at the intersection of art and activism.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

7 Egyptian Movies Confirmed for El Gouna Film Festival

Mona Bassel23 September 2021
Read More

Drinking Tea Like An Egyptian

Mona Abdou22 September 2021
Read More

I Abandoned Arabic – Leaving Egypt Made Me Regret That

Mona Abdou17 September 2021
Read More

Young Egyptian Architect Transforms Origami Art Into Unique Paper Sculptures

Marina Makary15 September 2021
Read More

From London to Ancient Egypt: the Reincarnation of Dorothy Eady

Mona Abdou13 September 2021
Read More

In Photos: The Other Hijab and the Blurred Identity of Women in the Arab World

Mirna Abdulaal12 September 2021
Read More

Explore the Cultural Treasures of Egypt’s Port Said This Year

Egyptian Streets7 September 2021
Read More

5 Thought-Provoking Arabic Books by Egyptian Authors

Mona Bassel5 September 2021
Read More