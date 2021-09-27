News

Egyptian Medical Syndicate Mourns Death of 600 Egyptian Doctors Since Start of Pandemic

Egyptian Medical Syndicate Mourns Death of 600 Egyptian Doctors Since Start of Pandemic

Photo via CNN Arabic

In a post on its official Facebook page on Sunday 26 September, the Egyptian Medical Syndicate mourned the death of a total of 600 Egyptian doctors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This came following an announcement of the passing of its 600th member, Dr. Rafat El-Siyad Ali, an internal medicine consultant in Cairo. Egypt lost its first doctor, Dr. Ahmed Al-Lawah from Port Said, on 30 March 2020, due to COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been rising since the beginning of September as Egypt entered its fourth wave. According to Reuters data, Egypt has administered at least 13,808,798 doses of COVID vaccines to date.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population’s official numbers, the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 301,625.

Kasr Al-Ainy Hospital is Offering Free Treatment to FGM Survivors in Egypt

