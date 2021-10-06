Arts & Culture

How Coffee Fortune-Telling Became a Staple of Egyptian Culture

mm
How Coffee Fortune-Telling Became a Staple of Egyptian Culture

Kusadasi and Ephesus - Day 4 of Azamara Greek and Turkey ...
c. Heather Cowper

A woman sits across the table, in her hands, an intricate flower-painted teacup. It’s a small thing, only an inch or two in height and even less in diameter. She peers down into it, draws a breath through her nose, and nods. When she looks up from her study, there is a distinct air of knowing to her.

She is about to read a fortune.

Every Egyptian has met this woman in some capacity; she is someone’s great aunt, someone’s older sister, the local mystic who taxes a pretty penny for each reading. Coffee fortune-telling – or rather, the act of uncovering past and future through one’s drained qahwa cup – has become a staple of Egyptian culture. No matter who it is telling long tales of love and longing, there is little doubt that Egyptians have developed a culture of social spiritualism around coffee.

Coffee itself was first imported to Egypt after its cultivation and discovery in Yemen, five centuries prior to its use as a party trick. Soon enough, each culture would brew its own blends and fragrances, deviating from traditional bitterness. Egyptians, however, remained enamored by the bitter, molasses-thick qahwa turki, Turkish coffee.

A kanaka about to boil over with coffee | c. Musement

Heated in a small copper kanaka, there is artistry and precision to brewing qahwa. According to local urban legends, leaving the mixture to boil over is a bad omen, particularly if a bride is preparing it for her future husband. Having the coffee spill over in the cup is also testament to poor kitchen etiquette, and indicates carelessness and poor taste.

But tasseography is Egypt’s most common qahwa superstition: the reading of a cup after someone has finished drinking their coffee. The gradient maps of coffee grounds at the bottom can be an indicator of love, death, marriage, and just about every possible angle for prediction.

The ritual of having one’s qahwa cup read is a local practice of divination inherited by Ottomans in the 18th century, only to evolve into casual mysticism among friends, ice-breakers in conversation, and the Middle Eastern, tongue-in-cheek what’s your Zodiac sign? Equivalent dealt between strangers.

After finishing a cup of coffee, one is asked to turn it over and allow it to drain entirely onto the saucer. After a few moments, the self-proclaimed fortune-teller – usually a friend with a cocky smile, who is clearly up to no good – will ask to look at what remains inside the cup of coffee-grounds and residual brew. To most, it’s little more than a map of messy lines, an atlas of nonsense.

To others, it’s a personal reconstruction of goals, success, and shortcomings.

Fortune Telling in Coffee grinds | The Turkish Coffee Guy
Showcasing a reading | c. The Turkish Coffee Guy

Vertical lines are representative of larger goals; the darker, broader the line, the more promising. If it teeters close to the rim of the cup, it is almost certain to happen. Dots are more telling of wealth and money, while triangles speak of changes and exciting revelations. The symbols to look for are many, each loaded with its fair share of superstition.

Naturally, the more creative the reader, the more interesting the story. Whether they describe lingering comfort and peace or great instability, there is never a dull moment when looking down into the bottom of a flower-painted qahwa cup, listening to a fortune-teller who looks like she’s seen more of the world than she dares give away.

5 Iconic Dances that Capture Egypt’s Passion for Folk
In Photos: International Musicians Who Performed by the Pyramids of Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

5 Iconic Dances that Capture Egypt’s Passion for Folk

Nadine Khaled6 October 2021
Read More

In Photos: International Musicians Who Performed by the Pyramids of Egypt

Mona Bassel6 October 2021
Read More

Spinning Away: The Origin of Egypt’s Folkloric Tanoura Dance

Marina Makary3 October 2021
Read More

Online Dating in Egypt: How a Swipe of Luck Leads to Marriage

Mona Bassel29 September 2021
Read More

Unfamiliar Bloom: 5 Egyptian DJs Shaping the Contemporary Music Scene

Amuna Wagner28 September 2021
Read More

From Tragedy to Hope: An Egyptian Architect’s Journey to Transforming a Giza Village

Moustafa Daly27 September 2021
Read More

Why Gibran Khalil Gibran’s Soulful Poetry Remains Relevant Today

Mirna Abdulaal25 September 2021
Read More

The Egyptian ‘Architect of the Poor’: Hassan Fathy And Why His Vision Still Matters

Amina Zaineldine25 September 2021
Read More