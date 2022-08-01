In Photos

On a Neighbor’s Balcony: the Colorful Identity of the Egyptian Balcony

A man taps his cigarette against the balcony railing, balances his qahwa turki along sparse wood. A woman flares her living room carpet over a different, iron-wrought railing three floors from him, beats the dust from its fringes. A group of children stand on tiptoe, peering down at a Harraniya street just past their family laundry; they giggle when the street vendor hollers back.

Balconies are a mundane, simple pleasure in Egypt: they are portals that marry city and home, patience and playfulness. Egyptians seek refuge high above the violent turbulence of Cairo, or the zooming straits of Alexandria in their miss-matched balconies, inviting guests into the simple overview of local stores and sweltering summer heat.

In cities particularly, where the outdoors are a scarce resource, balconies provide Egyptians with an escape and an opportunity.

Here is a visual exploration of balconies across Egypt, and the subtle beauties that carry wind from the sweeping gardens of Fayoum to the tight, cobblestone streets of al-Sayeda Zeinab.

“Washing line”; Aswan, Egypt | Photo Credit: Gerry Walden
Luxor, Egypt | Photo Credit: Esben T. on Flickr
Alexandria, Egypt | Photo Credit: Khaled M. K. Hegazy
Adham 8
“At Titi’s Balcony” | Photo Credit: Yasmina Benari
“Self-portrait”; Cairo, Egypt | Photo Credit: Violet Paradise via Flickr
“Lunch on the balcony”; Dahab, Egypt | Photo Credit: Sherm on Flickr
“From the Balcony”; Cairo, Egypt | Photo Credit: Shanachie via Flickr
“The man in the balcony”; Cairo, Egypt | Photo Credit: Jasmine, YSSY
“Balconies and Bricks” Egypt | Photo Credit: Mark Gillingham
Egypt | Photo Credit: Ahmed Adel
Egypt | Photo Credit: Ahmed Adel
Cairo, Egypt | Photo Credit: Peter Gutierrez
Egypt | Photo Credit: Sherif Hosni
“a different life” Port Said, Egypt | Photo Credit: Ghada Elshazly
“A little color never harms!” Aswan, Egypt | Photo Credit: Amr Soliman

In Photos: How Vintage Postage Stamps Reveal Modern Egyptian History

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

