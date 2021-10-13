News

‘Everything is Back to Normal’: Sameh Sawiris Near El Gouna Film Festival

‘Everything is Back to Normal’: Sameh Sawiris Near El Gouna Film Festival

Courtesy of Fathy Abou Hatab.

A fire broke out on the morning of Wednesday, 13 October in one section of the Festival Plaza, where the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Firefighting vehicles and ambulances immediately arrived at the scene and succeeded in putting out the fire, El Gouna Film Festival’s media department reports, and no injuries were reported.

In a statement, El Gouna Film Festival called for journalists not to refrain from attending the press conference scheduled for this afternoon.

“We assure everyone that the location of the press conference had nothing to do with the fire,” reads the statement.

“Everything will come back to normal by tonight,” notes Samih Sawiris, Chairman of Orascom Development Holding, assuring that the rest of the venue and stage is untouched, and that the fire only affected a small part of the party venue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by El Gouna Film Festival (@elgounafilmfestivalofficial)

Taking place on 14 October, this festival aims to connect filmmakers from the region with international audiences and counterparts to promote international cooperation and cultural exchange. It includes a variety of thought-provoking films from the Middle East and North Africa, with Egypt holding a total of seven confirmed submissions.

Find out more about the films that will be screened by clicking here.

Egypt Arrests Three After 20,000+ Vaccines Found Dumped in Waterway

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Arrests Three After 20,000+ Vaccines Found Dumped in Waterway

Mona Abdou11 October 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Big Ramy Wins Mr. Olympia Title for Second Year in a Row

Egyptian Streets10 October 2021
Read More

Egypt Announces the Third Fuel Price Increase of 2021

Nadine Khaled8 October 2021
Read More

Moushira Khattab Becomes First Female President of Egypt’s Human Rights Council

Marina Makary7 October 2021
Read More

Egypt’s Sisi Appoints 98 Women to State Council Positions

Egyptian Streets5 October 2021
Read More

First Official EgyptAir Flight Touches Down in Tel Aviv

Mona Abdou4 October 2021
Read More

Egypt Inaugurates the World’s Largest Wastewater Plant

Amuna Wagner27 September 2021
Read More

Egyptian Medical Syndicate Mourns Death of 600 Egyptian Doctors Since Start of Pandemic

Marina Makary27 September 2021
Read More