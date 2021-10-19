News

Earthquake Felt by Cairo Residents

Cairo skyline. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.

Residents of Cairo and numerous other cities in Egypt felt the tremble of an earthquake today at approximately 7:35 A.M. Tuesday October 19. Some witnesses say they felt it as far as Alexandria and Ismailia. The US Geological Survey reports it at a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 37.8km.

The earthquake originated off the Greek island of Karpathos and shook many areas across the eastern Mediterranean including Beirut, parts of Palestine, and the area around Antalya in southern Turkey.

No major injuries, casualties, or damages were immediately reported.

This comes seven days after a Crete earthquake was felt in Egypt on the anniversary of the infamous 1992 quake that left many casualties. Previously, on its 21st anniversary on 12 October 2013, an earthquake detected near Crete also shook Cairo.

This story is developing.

Non-vaccinated Citizens Not Allowed to Enter Government Facilities Starting December 1

Nour is a Melbourne-based writer, editor and podcaster with a special love for fashion, comedy, discussing the gender economy and everything in between. She is Egyptian Streets' Social Media and Community Editor.

