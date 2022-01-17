International

At 12 Years Old, Egyptian-American Sawsan Ahmed Graduates University

At 12 Years Old, Egyptian-American Sawsan Ahmed Graduates University

Photo Credit: The Miami Herald

At only 12 years old, Egyptian-American Sawsan Ahmed earned an associate degree with a concentration in biological science from Broward College, South Florida, in December of 2021, report Egypt Independent and the Daily Mail.

She graduated with a perfect grade point average of 4.0, and is set to begin her graduate studies this month at the University of Florida with a focus on computer science, biology, and chemistry.

Sawsan Ahmed was born on 14 January 2009, in Rhode Island, to Egyptian doctor Wesam Ahmed and American academic Jeena Santos Ahmed. While Ahmed’s parents refused to disclose their daughter’s IQ, they regaled various US media outlets with stories of their daughter’s childhood.

Sawsan’s first word was “mama”, which she uttered when she was only 9 months old. “Bye-bye” quickly followed, as her next word.

By the time Sawsan was 15 months old, she was able to speak in complete sentences, and even addressed her pediatrician directly. The infamous ‘terrible twos’ weren’t all that terrible for Sawsan’s parents, as she could already read and write by then.

Sawsan received her high school diploma at the age of nine, during the spring of 2018, having been enrolled in a dual-program in January of the same year, gaining her high school diploma while embarking on her first semester in college.

Her entire education thus far had been at the hands of her mother, who had gained her PhD from Brown University, and set up customized curriculums for her daughter. While Sawsan struggled somewhat with the liberal arts courses, she breezed through most of the science courses, and was well-loved by students on campus.

Sawsan’s speedy education did not prevent her from experiencing a childhood. The young student loves gaming, especially popular game Minecraft. She is also a huge Disney fan. In fact, Sawsan’s teddy – Ben – graduated college with her!

Sawsan has expressed interest in Medical Artificial Intelligence (AI), and plans to move her studies in that direction.

South Korea’s President to visit Egypt for the First Time in 16 Years
Is Couple Therapy in Egypt Contributing to Reducing Marital Conflicts?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
International

Related Items

More in International

South Korea’s President to visit Egypt for the First Time in 16 Years

Farah Rafik17 January 2022
Read More

The Women Bringing Egyptian Street Food to the Suburbs of Boston

Niveen Ghoneim24 December 2021
Read More

Reaching for the Stars: Celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Sara Ahmed3 December 2021
Read More

What is Happening in Sudan?

Egyptian Streets25 October 2021
Read More
Tourism attraction public investment oil rig

Saudi Arabia Turns Offshore Oil Rig Into Huge Adventure Park

Nour Altoukhi20 October 2021
Read More

US Admits Afghanistan Drone Strike Killed Seven Children, Other Civilians

Egyptian Streets18 September 2021
Read More

Success Stories are the Main Driver of Africa’s Development: Minister Rania A. Al-Mashat

Egyptian Streets9 September 2021
Read More

Why Lebanon Matters, and How You Can Help Lebanese People in 2021

ES Buzz25 August 2021
Read More