A Second Chance: Finding Ola Renewed for a Second Season

A Second Chance: Finding Ola Renewed for a Second Season

Image via GQ / Netflix

After the smash hit, “Al Bahth An Ola,” (Finding Ola), which premiered exclusively on the 3 February early this year, the dramedy’s star and executive producer, Hendy Sabry, confirmed on her official Instagram account the show’s renewal for a second season.

 

The social drama follows the life of Egyptian pharmacist Ola Abdel Sabour as she navigates life after her divorce and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Her new reality has her twirled up in challenges in finding new love and independence in the Arab world.

The show’s first season ended on a cliffhanger that left fans wanting more of the than the six episodes they were given.

The mini-series has taken up the number of positions on Netflix’s most watched list in Egypt and appeared in the top 10 lists across the region, and the second season is set to parallel its prequel’s commitment to sharing authentic stories from the Arab region to the world.

