Guide to Spending an Egyptian-Spirited Ramadan Alone Abroad

Photo via Cairo West Magazine

Spending Ramadan away from home and from family and friends does not mean you should not enjoy it. Between the endless list of mosalsalat (TV shows) and the countless ‘ozoumat (invitations to iftar and sohoor gatherings), spending the holy month in Egypt is wholesome; a unique experience that we wait for from one year to the next.

Since we know that most of our readers are Egyptians living abroad, and we understand that spending this special month away from the familiar can be challenging, we created a guide to help you bring the spirit of “Ramadan in Egypt” to you.

Iftar potluck

Ramadan is all about enjoying the spirit of togetherness. Inviting your friends over for an iftar potluck – where each person prepares or buys a sweet or savory dish – lets you enjoy the delicious food that takes you back to family iftars back home.

Photo via Aramco World

Decoration

In the runup to Ramadan, decorations adorn every street in Egypt, getting everyone excited to welcome the month of fasting. So why not make these decorations more special by bringing them home?

Small or big, fanous Ramadan (Ramadan lantern) is an essential part of your decoration. With some flickering lights and colorful fabric, you’re all set for a Ramadan-themed house to set the mood.

Photo via Alitools

Taraweeh prayer

Like in many Muslim-majority countries, in Egypt, most Muslims head to their nearest mosque with their parents or siblings immediately after they break their fast at iftar to pray taraweeh, special prayers performed at night in Ramadan.

In order to feel closer to home, you can perform this ritual in your neighborhood or city mosque. If there is no mosque near where you live, you can pray taraweeh at home, in the company of close friends you break your fast with.

Photo via UK Health Security Agency

TV shows

One of the aspects we enjoy the most about Ramadan are the Egyptian TV shows that start at the beginning of the month and continue until its end. To enjoy your iftar like you normally would back home, get a few easy recipes from your mom, prepare a mini iftar table for a close friend and yourself, pick your favorite TV show, and enjoy.

Photo via AA

Charity

If you’re used to preparing Ramadan boxes for the less fortunate members of your community or distributing iftar essentials to passersby, there’s so much good you can do abroad as well. Whether through donating to charity organizations, preparing meals for the homeless, or offering to do community service, there are endless ways to give to the less fortunate.

Photo via Rahet Bally

8 Arab Shows to Watch in Ramadan 2022

