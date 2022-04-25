Egypt’s Sisi Congratulates France’s Macron on Election Victory

Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al Sisi congratulated on Sunday evening centrist French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection for a second five-year presidential term.

“I wish to congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on winning a new presidential term, wishing him continued success in leading his country to more development and prosperity,” Al Sisi said in a tweet.

Al Sisi also commended Egyptian-French relations and highlighted “continued discussions and mutual coordination on a number of regional and international issues of common interest”.

Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen, winning by 58.55 percent to 41.45 percent. Macron’s victory marks the first time in 20 years that a French president has secured a second term in office.

Macron previously described Egypt as an “exceptional” partner for France. Macron and Sisi have met on numerous occasions since Macron came to power in 2017, with the two leaders frequently cooperating on issues related to regional security and stability.

