Egypt Introduces the First Psychotherapy Clinic for Abused Women

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) announced on Tuesday, 19 April the inauguration of the Safe Women Clinic, Egypt’s first psychotherapy clinic dedicated to abused women at the Ahalina Medical Center in Cairo.

This project is done in cooperation with the MoHP, the General Secretariat of Mental Health (GSMH), the National Council for Women (NCW,) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The Safe Women Clinics are medical response clinics that will offer comprehensive services for women subjected to violence. They aim to provide first aid in the case of injuries as well as psychological counseling, therapy, and self-defense techniques.

According to a survey conducted in 2015 by UNFPA, NCW, and the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), around 7.8 million women suffer from gender-based violence annually in Egypt, whether domestic violence or in public spaces.

In partnership with the GSMH and with the support of the Norwegian Embassy in Egypt, UNFPA and NCW held a three-day workshop in December 2021 for medical staff and physicians on case management as well training workshops on the national referral process for all existing medical, legal, and social services available.

Health Expert at the Anti-Violence against Women Coordination Unit at the NCW, Dr. Amal Phillip, expressed in a statement her deep appreciation for the ministry’s efforts to combat violence against women.

