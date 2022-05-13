BREAKING: UAE’s President Khalifa bin Zayed Dies, Aged 73

The United Arab Emirate’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away on Friday, May 13 report global news outlets.
The country is expected to witness 40 days of official mourning.
This story is still developping.
