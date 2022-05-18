Netflix Arabic Original ‘AlRawabi School for Girls’ Renewed for Second Season

Netflix Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) smash hit series, AlRawabi School for Girls, which aired on 12 August 2021, was just renewed for its second season.

Created by Jordian director Tima Shomali and writer Shirin Kamal, the six-episode series follows a group of teenage girls in Amman, Jordan, as they go through a series of challenges and triumphs, the bullied outcasts making plans to take revenge on their tormentors.

The show, which premiered in 32 languages across 190 countries, attracted attention as it sheds light on social and cultural topics that are rarely discussed in the Arab world — especially through Arabic-language entertainment — such as bullying, women’s rights, religion, and relationships.

Netflix has released a number of Arabic originals in recent years, including Egyptian series Finding Ola, Abla Fahita, and Paranormal, and Jordanian series Jinn.

The release date of the second season is yet to be announced; however, fans eagerly await the second season’s twirls and twists.

