Buzz

Netflix Arabic Original ‘AlRawabi School for Girls’ Renewed for Second Season

mm
Netflix Arabic Original ‘AlRawabi School for Girls’ Renewed for Second Season

Netflix Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) smash hit series, AlRawabi School for Girls, which aired on 12 August 2021, was just renewed for its second season.

Netflix Announcement | Harper’s Bazaar

Created by Jordian director Tima Shomali and writer Shirin Kamal, the six-episode series follows a group of teenage girls in Amman, Jordan, as they go through a series of challenges and triumphs, the bullied outcasts making plans to take revenge on their tormentors.

The show, which premiered in 32 languages across 190 countries, attracted attention as it sheds light on social and cultural topics that are rarely discussed in the Arab world — especially through Arabic-language entertainment — such as bullying, women’s rights, religion, and relationships.

Netflix has released a number of Arabic originals in recent years, including Egyptian series Finding Ola, Abla Fahita, and Paranormal, and Jordanian series Jinn.

The release date of the second season is yet to be announced; however, fans eagerly await the second season’s twirls and twists.

‘I Hope This Makes Egyptian Women Proud’: Manal Rostom Becomes First-Ever Egyptian Woman to Summit Mount Everest

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Buzz

‘I Hope This Makes Egyptian Women Proud’: Manal Rostom Becomes First-Ever Egyptian Woman to Summit Mount Everest

Marina Makary18 May 2022
Read More

Tawasol: a Comprehensive Approach Towards Community Development in Egypt

Marina Makary17 May 2022
Read More

Growing Up Abroad, El Leila El Kebeera Was My Window to Egyptian Culture

Amina Zaineldine15 May 2022
Read More

The Unseen World of Egypt’s Siwi Berber

Mona Abdou15 May 2022
Read More

Did Egypt’s Sphinx Really Close its Eyes?

Egyptian Streets15 May 2022
Read More

Sindbad: The Children’s Magazine that Influenced Generations

Farah Rafik14 May 2022
Read More

Sharm El Sheikh’s ‘Al Sahaba Mosque’ Blends Spirituality and Tourism

Farah Rafik14 May 2022
Read More

Mosque of Ibn Tūlūn: A Vision of Beauty

Mona Abdou12 May 2022
Read More