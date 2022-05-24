Arts & Culture

Alexandria’s Al-Montaza: An Escape into Egypt’s Royal Past

mm
Alexandria’s Al-Montaza: An Escape into Egypt’s Royal Past

Montaza Palace | IRCICA
Montaza Palace | Photo Credit: IRCICA

Coasting the sea, the Montaza Palaces rip into the sky; the wind is unshackled, swells of greenery pad the estate, and the 19th century etches itself into the mind’s eye. Peaceful and loosely integrated into the colorful, time-tried Alexandria, island palms lend completion to the coast.

For the modern Egyptian, Al-Montaza is an escape into the past. For decades the area has been a hub of hospitality and summery, foam-tipped beaches. Located on the north coast, just shy of the north-eastern edge of Alexandria, Al-Montaza is a district of varying sites umbrellaed under one identity. From lost, underwater metropolises to Royal Gardens, the district has evolved into the most well-known and well-loved in Alexandria.

Though it all started at the heart, with a vast and impressive royal complex.

File:Montazah Palace and Gardens.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
Montaza Palace | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Montaza Complex was first envisioned, and later brought to life, by Khedive Abbas Helmy II, the final Khedive of Egypt and Sudan. Seeing that small, idyllic island enamored him; he coveted a summer residence—removed from the stern, unforgiving politics of Cairo. Romantically, he would dub it a montaza: a serene, elaborate garden. Under the close advisership of Mahmoud Shokry Pasha, the head of the Turkish Divan in Egypt, the Kedieve would realize his plans of the Montaza Complex—a project that featured two palaces for himself and wide-spanning, groomed gardens that would later become an identifying factor of the property.

“The Al-Haramlik Palace, at the Montaza Palace complex in the Al-Montaza royal gardens.” | Photo Credit: Elias Rovielo via Flickr
Egypt Fun and Leisure information, tours, prices, online booking
“The Al-Montaza Park, the former expansive royal gardens of 150 acres (61 ha), are open as a public landscape park and forest reserve.” | Photo Credit: Elias Rovielo via Flickr

Spanning over 360 acres (1.4 square kilometers), the complex overlooks five beaches: Aida, Cleopatra, Vanessa, Semiramis, and the private Helnan Palestine Hotel beach. Its two palaces, Al-Salamlek and Al-Haramlik were “seamless mixture[s] of Ottoman and Florentine architecture,” the latter of which has two distinctive towers and a Roman-style tea kiosk perched at the lip of the coast.

Despite the death of Abbas Helmy II, the Crown oversaw continual maintenance and ownership of Al-Montaza, treating it as a summer getaway for members of the royal family. With the Ras al-Tin Palace considered the seasonal center of state, Al-Montaza was a place for relaxation rather than rigor; it was a location of immense natural beauty and was treated as such by those in power.

Five men in military uniforms standing in a row, with the three in the middle saluting
Nasser (Right) and Mohamed Naguib (Left) saluting at the opening of the Suez Canal | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

This, however, would only last until the coup d’état of 1952, which saw the removal of the monarchy by Officer Gamal Abdel Nasser and the Free Officers party. The complex was seized by the new government, its gardens opened to the public, and its buildings transformed into museums. Later, the Salamlek Palace would be filed under the many presidential residences across the country, which serve to host the president and state visitors.

Abu Qir - Wikipedia
Abu Qir | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Though regal, the district has come to embody much of the domestic, day-to-day Alexandrian experience. Home to the Abu Qir neighborhood, the locale is famous for its unchallenged quality of seafood, and the ever-intriguing Nelson Island, where sunken cities Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus sit right off its coast.

2,400-Year-Old Fruit Baskets Found Underwater at Thonis ...
Discoveries at Thonis-Heracleion

Additionally, Nelson was once considered the “entry point in the British-French wars.” Though despite its morbidity, the island has become a local picnicking and fishing site, as well as an underwater museum for those looking to experience antiquity.

Very much in postmodern consciousness, Al-Montaza recaptures the 20th century unlike any location on the coast—and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Immobilia Building: The Legend Behind Egypt's First Skyscraper

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Immobilia Building: The Legend Behind Egypt’s First Skyscraper

Shereif Barakat23 May 2022
Read More

How Egypt Can Become a Hub for Spiritual and Religious Tourism

Mirna Abdulaal21 May 2022
Read More

Badia Masabani: The Force Behind Modern Belly Dance in Egypt

Farah Rafik21 May 2022
Read More

Egypt Bids Farewell to Veteran Actor Samir Sabry, Aged 85

Egyptian Streets20 May 2022
Read More

Desert Breath: How Art Combined the Red Sea and Infinity

Mona Abdou20 May 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Oldest Caves Uncover Beauty, Art and History

Mirna Abdulaal19 May 2022
Read More

King of the Mamlūks: Al-Zahir Baybars

Mona Abdou17 May 2022
Read More

The Tragic Ballad of Omar Khorshid: Egypt’s Electric Guitar Giant

Shereif Barakat16 May 2022
Read More