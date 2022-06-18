Buzz

Egyptians Can Now Apply to Join Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show

mm
Egyptians Can Now Apply to Join Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show

A still from Netflix’s record-breaking hit series Squid Game.

The global streaming platform Netflix announced on June 15 a reality show spin-off based on last year’s mega-hit South Korean show ‘Squid Game’. The series became the platform’s most-watched series of all time, hitting 1.65 billion views 28 days after its release.

Titled ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, the show will be rebuilding the structure and rules of the competition in the fictional TV series, including the prize money totaling at USD 4.56 million and 456 players, like in the original show.

The only difference is, of course, that there will be no fatal consequences for those who lose as there are on the original show, they will simply leave alive without winning the prize money.

Potential contestants can apply for casting on Netflix’s official website for the new reality show. Anyone from the United States, United Kingdom can apply along with the option of global casting, meaning anyone from any country – including Egypt – can apply for casting as long as they are able to speak English.

Netflix will film the new series in the UK with a planned 10 episodes, and will have games inspired by the original TV show as well as brand new games for the 456 contestants to compete in.

From Beijing to al-Sayeda Zeinab: How the Gayer-Anderson Museum Curated World History

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Related Items

More in Buzz

From Beijing to al-Sayeda Zeinab: How the Gayer-Anderson Museum Curated World History

Mona Abdou17 June 2022
Read More

Homesickness, Performance Anxiety, and Fear of Missing Out: Struggles of Egyptian Youth Abroad

Marina Makary16 June 2022
Read More

Sednaoui El-Khazendar: Egypt’s Galeries Lafayette

Farah Rafik16 June 2022
Read More

Porters, Protesters, and Presidents: How Ahmed Zaki Portrayed the Essence of Egypt

Amina Zaineldine15 June 2022
Read More

James Bond on Egypt’s Land: The Lavish Life of Israeli Spy Wolfgang Lotz

Mirna Abdulaal15 June 2022
Read More

Fayesh: The “King of Crunch” in Upper Egypt

Marina Makary14 June 2022
Read More

How Mahfouz’s Ironic Si El-Sayed Became a Benchmark for Egyptian Masculinity

Mona Abdou13 June 2022
Read More

Two Egyptian Women Become World’s Third Mother-Daughter Duo to Fly the Same Fleet

Farah Rafik12 June 2022
Read More