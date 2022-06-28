Aevapay: Stepping Up Mobile Payment Solutions in Egypt

Spending your entire morning at the bank can be a frustrating experience, especially when all you want to do is transfer money to a friend or a family member. As one of the first dedicated mobile payment solutions in Egypt, Aevapay combines the functionality of a bank and the hassle-free options of a mobile application, easing all payment services, whether for making or for receiving payments.

Launched in January 2022, this application has become Egypt’s latest cost-efficient and hassle-free method of sending and receiving money, paying bills, and saving money.

Aevapay allows users to make safe and quick transactions by depositing money from their debit or credit card, or from Fawry machines, to the application’s fund wallet. All you need to do next is ask a friend to download the application and register, enter the user’s mobile phone number, enter the amount you’d like to transfer, and enjoy a seamless experience from the comfort of your home.

From landline and mobile bills, to electricity and water bills, Aevapay enables users to pay their bills anywhere and anytime.

“Having a transaction report and list inside the app to track your spending, it enables users to know their spending, further helping in the saving process,” Asser Fawzi, Founder and CEO of Aevapay, tells Egyptian Streets.

More so, Aevapay is the first dedicated mobile payment application that allows you to pay to your sayes (car keeper), pay for petrol at the petrol station, and receive cash back.

In addition, the app’s scan merchant QR Code feature allows users to make purchases at partner stores which include kiosks, restaurants, and retailers such as Sarai Markets, Balbaa Pharmacy, Loretto Cafe, Fluckiger, and Wallen’s Cafe.

Available in Egypt, Aevapay aims to reduce the need for cash in hand through an integrated digital financial ecosystem.

“We hope to encourage the fintech environment forward and provide an accessible user-friendly digital ecosystem for people,” says Fawzi.

Aevapay is available on the Apple Store, Google Play, and the AppGallery.

