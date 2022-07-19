Egypt’s Flawless Handball Team Triumphs Again in African Championship

Following a superior streak of victories, Egypt’s national handball team were crowned champions in this year’s African Handball Championship on 18 July in Cairo, defeating dark horse Cape Verde 37-12 in the final to clinch their second consecutive championship.

The Pharaohs faced a string of challenging competitors on their path to the final, beating out Morocco and Cameroon during the group stage, followed by seven-time champions Algeria in the quarter-finals, and eventually record-holders Tunisia – impressively marking Egypt’s triumph as an undefeated streak.

Egypt’s African Championship trophy is their eighth in total, surpassing Algeria’s seven, nearing current record-holders, Tunisia, at 10 trophies.

The final scoreline adds to the country’s impressive tournament run, by breaking the record for the most goals in an African Championship final at 37 goals, surpassing the previous record of 31 goals in 2004 – also achieved by Egypt.

Following a dominating display in the final, Egypt’s 12-goal difference with Cape Verde also marked a new record, beating Algeria’s previous record of a six-goal difference versus Tunisia in 1985.

Egypt’s left wing superstar, Omar El Wakeel, was awarded the final’s Man of the Match Award following a passionate performance in the final. Meanwhile, starlet Yehia Khaled of Egypt was named the championship’s Most Valuable Player following a number of impressive performances at right back – bringing greater attention to the country’s golden generation.

Africa’s champions will be looking forward to the International Handball Federation’s World Championship in January 2023, hoping to top their last performance in the tournament, in which they exited in the quarter-finals following a dramatic 39-38 defeat against Denmark.

Subscribe to our newsletter