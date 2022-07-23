News

WHO Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency

WHO Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo Credit: UN News

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the recent international outbreak of Monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. This classification, announced by the WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference on Saturday, 23 June, is the highest alert the United Nations agency can assign.

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little, and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations,” Ghebreyesus stated.

This informed the decision to recognize the danger of the fast spreading disease, despite the failure of the committee to reach a consensus on their advice regarding the issue.

Ghebreyesus elaborated that infection risk remains moderate around the globe, except for the European region, where the WHO’s assessment of Monkeypox’s risk is high.

Monkeypox’s new status adds it to the same league as coronavirus, which remains a health emergency alongside the efforts of eradicating a resurgence of polio.

This new assessment is followed by temporary recommendations to states issued regarding public health, infection prevention and management and travel. With an assurance of low risk to international traffic, the WHO “advises against any additional general or targeted international travel-related measures.”

The virus has already been identified and reported in 75 countries since May 2022, 65 of which are where monkeypox is not considered to be endemic, including European and North American countries. Confirmed and reported cases are approximated to exceed 16 thousand. Five of these cases have resulted in fatalities.

Transmitted primarily through close physical contact with an infected individual, their contaminated material, or by the exchange of bodily fluids, those identified to be at a high risk of infection have been primarily men who have sex with men or who have multiple sexual partners, although it is not exclusive to these groups. The WHO has stressed the importance of defying stigma and discrimination, which might be similar to that faced during the AIDS crisis.

Egyptian Acting Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar articulated in last May that no cases of the Monkeypox virus have been reported in Egypt so far. Nevertheless, Egypt might face serious repercussions should travel restrictions be implemented, as such measures may affect tourism from across Europe.

Common symptoms of Monkeypox, according to WHO’s website, include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. The smallpox vaccination, however, is typically effective in deterring Monkeypox infection, with a percentage of 85 percent.

Less Muslim Brotherhood, More Cooperation: The Future of Egypt-Qatar Relations

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Receives €117.9 Million from EU to Support Water, Energy Security

Egyptian Streets22 July 2022
Read More

Egypt to Lower National ID Age Requirement from 16 to 15

Egyptian Streets20 July 2022
Read More

Minister of Tourism Announces Street Photography Will No Longer Require Permits

Zeina Hanafy19 July 2022
Read More

22 Killed, 33 Injured in Bus-Truck Crash in Egypt’s Minya

Egyptian Streets19 July 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Flawless Handball Team Triumphs Again in African Championship

Shereif Barakat19 July 2022
Read More

Sisi and Biden Meet for First Time, Discuss Egypt’s Nile Dispute and Palestinian Cause

Shereif Barakat17 July 2022
Read More

Singer Speaks Out After Reveal of Mass Burnings, Burials of Egyptian Soldiers in Israel

Egyptian Streets16 July 2022
Read More

Egyptian Pharmacist Shot in Saudi Arabia for Refusing to Dispense Medicine Without Prescription

Sara Ahmed14 July 2022
Read More