USAID to Fund Egypt’s COVID-19 Response With USD 9 Million

In partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP) and the World Health Organization (WHO Egypt), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Egypt announced on Tuesday 25 August, providing Egypt with new funding worth USD 9 million (EGP 173.4 million).

The funding aims to support the most urgent needs of the Egyptian government’s action plan with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new program will make sure that vaccines get to where they are needed most and will provide accurate information so people feel confident about getting themselves and their families fully vaccinated,” said USAID Mission Director, Leslie Reed, in a tweet.

The program was officially launched at the Egyptian health ministry’s headquarters in New Alamein City, in the presence of Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Egyptian Minister of Health, Naeema AlGasseer, WHO Representative in Egypt, and Leslie Reed, USAID Mission Director.

According to WHO, Egypt has administered at least 96,535,551 vaccine doses to date.

Last week, Egypt’s health ministry stated that Egypt has successfully fully vaccinated 50 million people against the COVID-19 virus.

USAID Egypt works with Egyptians on programs in education, health, and economic growth to build a globally competitive economy and achieve the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030.

