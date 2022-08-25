News

USAID to Fund Egypt’s COVID-19 Response With USD 9 Million

mm
USAID to Fund Egypt’s COVID-19 Response With USD 9 Million

Photo credit: USAID Egypt on Twitter

In partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP) and the World Health Organization (WHO Egypt), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Egypt announced on Tuesday 25 August, providing Egypt with new funding worth USD 9 million (EGP 173.4 million).

The funding aims to support the most urgent needs of the Egyptian government’s action plan with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new program will make sure that vaccines get to where they are needed most and will provide accurate information so people feel confident about getting themselves and their families fully vaccinated,” said USAID Mission Director, Leslie Reed, in a tweet.

The program was officially launched at the Egyptian health ministry’s headquarters in New Alamein City, in the presence of Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Egyptian Minister of Health, Naeema AlGasseer, WHO Representative in Egypt, and Leslie Reed, USAID Mission Director.

According to WHO, Egypt has administered at least 96,535,551 vaccine doses to date.

Last week, Egypt’s health ministry stated that Egypt has successfully fully vaccinated 50 million people against the COVID-19 virus.

USAID Egypt works with Egyptians on programs in education, health, and economic growth to build a globally competitive economy and achieve the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

How Child Marriages Continue to Burden Egypt’s Society

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

A digital model of Horus City. Image Credit: BBC

Horus City: What You Need To Know About Egypt’s “Manhattan”

Shereif Barakat20 August 2022
Read More

Hassan Abdullah Appointed as Egypt’s Acting Central Bank Governor

Salma Hamed18 August 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer Resigns

Egyptian Streets18 August 2022
Read More

Oil Spill from Gulf of Aqaba Reaches Assalah Beach in Dahab

Zeina Hanafy17 August 2022
Read More

Missing French Tourist in Egypt Reappears Year Later

Shereif Barakat17 August 2022
Read More

18 Children Among Egypt Church Fire Deaths

Farah Rafik15 August 2022
Read More

41+ Killed in Egypt Abu Sefein Church Fire

Marina Makary14 August 2022
Read More

Egypt Announces Cabinet Reshuffle Introducing 13 New Ministers

Egyptian Streets13 August 2022
Read More