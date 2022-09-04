News

Egyptian Restaurant ‘Kebdet El Prince’ Shutdown for Disturbing Public Roads and Sidewalks

mm
Egyptian Restaurant ‘Kebdet El Prince’ Shutdown for Disturbing Public Roads and Sidewalks

Photo Credit: AMAY

The Utility Police Department in the Giza Security Directorate has shut down Imbaba’s famous restaurants, Kebdet El Prince, and Hawawshi El Rabea, on 3 September as part of its campaign to remove shops, cafes, and restaurants that block public roads and sidewalks.

In a statement  to Al Masry Al Youm published on Saturday, the Governor of Giza Ahmed Rashid, underscored the efforts made by the North Giza district in cooperation with the executive security forces and utility policy in implementing the intensified campaigns directed to the Talaat Harb Street in Imbaba.

He further explained that the campaigns, carried out in coordination with relevant authorities relating to healthcare, licensing departments, as well as gas and water companies, also included addressing the licenses, permits, and food security violations.

To ensure the implementation of the campaigns, governmental officials disconnected electricity and gas from the facilities.

So far, the mega-campaigns have resulted in 72 cases against restaurants and services which sprawled over public roads and sidewalks, including carts, refrigerators, ovens, grills, tables, and chairs. The following have been deposited to storages in the district for legal action.

Kebdet El Prince. Photo credit: TripAdvisor

Kebdet El-Prince, owned by Nasser El-Prince, is one of Egypt’s most visited local eateries, a cultural staple etched into the hearts of Egyptians and foreigners who have visited alike. Situated in the heart of Imbaba, Kebdet El-Prince offers a variety of Egyptian dishes, including liver, hawawshi, oriental sausages, and most notably, its one-of-a kind molokhiya.

The restaurant is known for its lively atmosphere, and is always recommended for tourists visiting Egypt for an authentic Egyptian dining experience.

Although many Egyptians are startled and upset by its shutdown, others support its closure, arguing that it has disturbed traffic as it blocked the public road.

Egypt Revenge Porn Case: Man Arrested After Leaking Nudes of Woman Who Rejected Him

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Revenge Porn Case: Man Arrested After Leaking Nudes of Woman Who Rejected Him

Egyptian Streets3 September 2022
Read More

Sisi Orders Tripling Monthly Subsidy Bonus for 9 Million Struggling Egyptian Families

Egyptian Streets1 September 2022
Read More

All-Egyptian Migrant Boat Sinks, Leaving 2 Dead and 19 Missing

Shereif Barakat31 August 2022
Read More

Egypt Turns to the Chinese Currency With Yuan-Denominated Bonds

Egyptian Streets30 August 2022
Read More

USAID to Fund Egypt’s COVID-19 Response With USD 9 Million

Marina Makary25 August 2022
Read More
A digital model of Horus City. Image Credit: BBC

Horus City: What You Need To Know About Egypt’s “Manhattan”

Shereif Barakat20 August 2022
Read More

Hassan Abdullah Appointed as Egypt’s Acting Central Bank Governor

Salma Hamed18 August 2022
Read More

Egypt’s Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer Resigns

Egyptian Streets18 August 2022
Read More