Business & Technology

Egypt’s Ministry of Finance Set to Release Egypt’s First Ever EGP 2 Coin

Egypt’s Ministry of Finance Set to Release Egypt’s First Ever EGP 2 Coin

Egypt’s 50 piasters coin. Credit: istock

Following approval from the Cabinet, Egypt’s Ministry of Finance will be minting EGP 2 coin for the first time, as per Al Ahram.

Currently, the country mints 25 piasters, 50 piastres as well one pound coins. The latter have seen a renovation in its design, featuring the New Suez canal.

Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance added that the production falls within the country’s plans to establish itself as a regional hub for coin production, minting and exports in the region whilst localizing metal industries according to international standards.

The new coin is a collaboration between Egypt and the UK, where a GDP 2 coin, featuring the profile of late Queen Elizabeth II, already exists and has been in circulation.

Additionally, the Minister announced that the collaboration of a minthouse between Egypt’s Public Treasury Authority (PTA) and the UK’s British Royal Mint house is set to open in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) with a target production of 500,000 coins per year.

In Egypt, the addition to coin reserves is meant to facilitate everyday transactions. Loose change and coins are heavily used on a daily basis in public transportation, food purchase, tipping culture, among other uses.

It also reflects a raise in overall prices nationwide, whereas the the other denominations have seen weaker use across the last few years.

In July, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued the country’s first plastic polymer-made banknote in the denomination of EGP 10 which have been in circulation since.

BeReal: Egypt's Latest Social Media Craze

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Business & Technology
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in Business & Technology

BeReal: Egypt’s Latest Social Media Craze

Shereif Barakat7 September 2022
Read More

Hassan Abdullah Appointed as Egypt’s Acting Central Bank Governor

Salma Hamed18 August 2022
Read More

What You Need to Know Ahead of Egypt’s COP27

Mona Abdou18 August 2022
Read More

El-Tahrir’s Mugamma to Transform into ‘World Class’ Hotel

Salma Hamed11 August 2022
Read More

Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. Invests USD 1.3 Billion in State-Owned Egyptian Companies

Marina Makary10 August 2022
Read More

Survival of the Fittest: Rating Ride-hailing Apps in Egypt

Marina Makary8 August 2022
Read More

Egyptian Streets Selected for Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge

Egyptian Streets28 July 2022
Read More

“Execution Matters More Than Words”: How MaxAb Supports up to 400,000 Businesses in Egypt

Egyptian Streets28 July 2022
Read More