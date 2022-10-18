Public Prosecution Launches Investigation into Egyptian Singer’s Alleged Forced Institutionalizing

The Egyptian Public Prosecution launched an investigation on 18 October into the alleged physical assault of singer Sherine Abdel Wahab by her brother, Mohamed Abdel Wahab. Allegations outline that the singer was forcibly taken from her home and admitted into a mental health facility without her consent.

Abdel Wahab’s lawyer, Yasser Kantoush, submitted a complaint to the Public Prosecution on Monday, stating that the singer was being held at the facility against her will.

In a statement released soon after, the prosecution claimed that testimonies by the hospital’s director and its technical manager conflicted with Abdel Wahab’s complaint.

Kantoush explained that he was told by the doctors that it was in the singer’s best interest to remain in the facility as she is in dire need of treatment.

Abdel Wahab’s brother phoned media personality Amr Adib’s during his talk show El Hekaya on 17 October to accuse her and her ex-husband, singer Hossam Habib, of abusing drugs.

He denied any form of assault against his sister, explaining that it was a team of specialized personnel from the treatment facility who took her from her home.

Abdel Wahab and Habib’s relationship has been turbulent for years, but the singer issued a statement early in October underscoring her great respect for Habib, following their public reconciliation.

Doctors at the facility explained to Kantoush that Abdel Wahab needs a month of treatment, but has the right to leave the hospital to be treated wherever she desires.

He explained that if authorities mandate that she must undergo rehabilitation treatment, the singer would either seek care at a different mental health facility or be released into his care or the care of a family member.

