Controversial Egyptian Lawyer Farid El Deeb Dies, 79

Famed Egyptian lawyer, Farid El Deeb, died aged 79, on Tuesday, 25 October, as announced by his daughter, Hanan. El Deeb died after a battle with cancer.

El Deeb was one of the most successful yet controversial Egyptian lawyers, and possibly the best-known. He took on huge cases and defended multiple public figures, most prominent among them the late Egyptian President Hosny Mubarak and Habib Al-Adly, who was the Minister of Interior during the events of the 25 January 2011 Revolution.

From politicians and businessmen to artists, El Deeb took on some of the most controversial cases in Egypt’s legal history, also defending business tycoon Hisham Talaat Moustafa in 2008, in the murder case of the Lebanese singer Suzan Tameem.

He also announced his willingness to defend Mohamed Adel, who was accused of murdering Nayera Ashraf, a student at Mansoura University who was slaughtered for rejecting Adel’s marriage proposal.

While some describe him as an opportunist, others consider him a brilliant lawyer in cases of espionage, murder, and other criminal charges. However he is viewed, his legacy remains tied to some of Egypt’s most high profile and controversial legal cases in recent years.

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

