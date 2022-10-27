Without a Visa or Upon Arrival: Top Destinations Egyptians Can Travel to

Applying for a visa can often be an obstacle that forces many Egyptians to cancel travel plans or delay them, whether due to fear of being rejected, or unaffordable application costs.

Despite ranking in the 94th place out of 112 countries on Henley and Partners’ (H&P) 2022 passport global ranking, the Egyptian passport is given visa-free access to a few countries. Yet, many Egyptians are not aware that they can travel to some of the most beautiful destinations, be it for honeymoon, vacation, or even work or study abroad, without having to worry about visa processes.

Here are a few countries Egyptians can travel to without a visa.

Mauritius

Famously known as one of the top honeymoon destinations, Mauritius is an island country located off the southeast coast of the African continent in the Indian Ocean.

From heavenly beaches and fun water sports, to a vibrant culture, African wildlife, and attractive resorts, Mauritius is an ideal tourism destination.

The best time to visit Mauritius is at the end of the year, between October and December. The friendliness of Mauritians to tourists is also another reason to visit.

Egyptian travelers can stay in Mauritius for up to 90 days per visit, with a maximum stay of 120 days per year.

Indonesia

Whether for a yoga retreat or a honeymoon vacation, Indonesia has some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, magnificent forests, delicious cuisine, and unmissable sunset spots.

It is also the largest archipelago in the world — a land with a cluster of islands. Since it boasts multiple tourism attractions and activities, Indonesia is one of the most visited countries in the world.

Egyptians can stay in Indonesia for up to 30 days, once they pay for a visa upon arrival (USD 25).

Malaysia

A budget-friendly destination, Malaysia is an attractive tourist destination for those looking to explore a central spot in Southeast Asia.

With the world’s oldest tropical rainforest, a bustling capital, and incredible wildlife, Malaysia has something to offer for every traveler.

Due to its warm climate, its sandy beaches are popular among beach travelers. It is also one of the most multicultural countries in the world, and a food paradise as it has influences from the Chinese, Indian, Thai, and Arab cuisines.

A tourist visa for Egyptians in Malaysia allows them to stay for a maximum of 90 days.

Jordan

Spectacular archeological sites, delicious food, and mind blowing architectural designs, are only some of the reasons to visit Jordan. The Middle Eastern country can be visited all year long.

However, summer months might be challenging for those who are not accustomed to hot weather. Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, Jerash Ruins, and Aqaba are not to miss when visiting Jordan.

Egyptian travelers can stay in Jordan for a maximum of 30 days.

