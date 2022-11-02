News

Rishi Sunak Confirms COP27 Attendance, Reverses Earlier Decision

mm
Rishi Sunak Confirms COP27 Attendance, Reverses Earlier Decision

Photo via Sky News

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed his attendance to the 27th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) climate conference in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh in a tweet posted 2 November, reversing an earlier decision to not attend the climate conference.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson also confirmed his attendance to the climate conference, set to take place from 6 to 18 November.

On Tuesday, Sunak tweeted that “there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.”

Sunak was heavily criticized by the public and climate campaigners earlier for announcing his decision to not attend the climate conference to “focus on other pressing domestic commitments including preparations for the autumn Budget”.

So far, 90 heads of state have confirmed their attendance, including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are due to attend.

This year, Egypt is heading the UN climate conference COP27 for the first time, marking the fifth time the conference is hosted by an African country. Egypt aims to build on previous successes and effectively tackle climate change challenges globally.

112: Egypt Announces its Very-Own '911' Hotline for Public Emergencies

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in News

112: Egypt Announces its Very-Own ‘911’ Hotline for Public Emergencies

Shereif Barakat1 November 2022
Read More

Greta Thunberg to Boycott COP27 Amid Claims of ‘Greenwashing’

Mona Abdou31 October 2022
Read More

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Skips COP27 in Egypt

Shereif Barakat29 October 2022
Read More

Desperate for Dollars? A Brief Explainer of What the Devaluation of the Egyptian Pound Means

ES Buzz28 October 2022
Read More

Egypt Receives $3 Billion IMF Loan, Another $6 Billion Could Follow

Shereif Barakat27 October 2022
Read More

Egyptian Pound Devalued to Record Low against the US Dollar

Mona Abdou27 October 2022
Read More

Controversial Egyptian Lawyer Farid El Deeb Dies, 79

Marina Makary25 October 2022
Read More

Egyptian Human Rights Lawyer Zeyad El-Elaimy Pardoned After 3 Years in Prison

Farah Rafik25 October 2022
Read More