Rishi Sunak Confirms COP27 Attendance, Reverses Earlier Decision

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed his attendance to the 27th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) climate conference in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh in a tweet posted 2 November, reversing an earlier decision to not attend the climate conference.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson also confirmed his attendance to the climate conference, set to take place from 6 to 18 November.

On Tuesday, Sunak tweeted that “there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.”

There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2022

Sunak was heavily criticized by the public and climate campaigners earlier for announcing his decision to not attend the climate conference to “focus on other pressing domestic commitments including preparations for the autumn Budget”.

So far, 90 heads of state have confirmed their attendance, including US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are due to attend.

This year, Egypt is heading the UN climate conference COP27 for the first time, marking the fifth time the conference is hosted by an African country. Egypt aims to build on previous successes and effectively tackle climate change challenges globally.

