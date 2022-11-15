News

Brazil’s Lula to Attend COP27 and Make Announcements to Protect Amazon Rainforest

mm
Brazil’s Lula to Attend COP27 and Make Announcements to Protect Amazon Rainforest

(AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is heading to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) summit this week to galvanize action towards protecting the Amazon rainforest and call for zero deforestation.

According to his press team, he intends to make significant announcements, including reversing Brazil’s past environmental policies, creating a climate authority in Brazil and requesting the country to host COP30 in 2025.

In his first speech as president-elect, Lula pledged to end deforestation over the next four years through the strengthening of law enforcement and the building of  capacities in government agencies that protect the environment.

In the second week of COP27, which started on Monday, 14 November, the world’s three largest rainforest nations Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Indonesia formally launched a partnership to cooperate on forest preservation.

It is reported that Lula will also seek a partnership with the two other rainforest nations to force developed nations to finance forest conservation.

The alliance is one of the successful examples of South-South cooperation at COP27, as the summit aimed to bring special focus to the plight of countries in the global South, particularly in Africa.

“We have the same challenges, the same opportunity to be the solution to climate change,” the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Environment Minister Eve Bazaiba said.

Forests are vital storehouses of carbon, yet they emit large quantities of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere when they are cut down or cleared. One 2017 study estimated that forests and other ecosystems could provide more than one-third of the total carbon dioxide reductions required to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius by 2030.

In 1980, Lula joined a group of workers, intellectuals and artists to form the Workers’ Party against Brazil’s outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro’s  right-wing regime. Lula is a leftist politician who played a crucial role in bringing together trade unionists to fight for worker’s rights. This will not be his first time serving as president of Brazil — he previously held the position from 2003 to 2010.

This year’s COP27 is under the theme “together for implementation”, which brings special focus to the plight of developing nations, particularly in Africa. More than 100 heads of state have attended COP27, including US President Joe Biden last Friday. However, major global powers such as China, India and Russia are all absent from the event, as well as Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Egypt Set to Promote Use of Solar Energy at Heritage Sites and Museums

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm
@https://twitter.com/mirna_abdulaal

Mirna Abdulaal is a writer, researcher and aspiring public/political communication specialist interested in women's rights, cultural heritage and fashion, and political communication.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Set to Promote Use of Solar Energy at Heritage Sites and Museums

Mona Abdou15 November 2022
Read More

Egyptian Tennis Champion Mayar Sherif Ends her 2022 Season in Victory

Marina Makary15 November 2022
Read More

Egypt Condemns Istanbul Attack and Extends Condolences to Turkey

Mona Abdou14 November 2022
Read More

22 Killed, 8 Injured as Minibus Plunges into Canal in Egypt’s Mansoura Road

Farah Rafik12 November 2022
Read More

Planting 50 Billion Trees: The Most Ambitious Initiatives Announced at Egypt’s COP27

Mirna Abdulaal12 November 2022
Read More

Biden at COP27: Egypt is the ‘Mother of the World’

Egyptian Streets11 November 2022
Read More

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Praises Egypt’s Climate Action Leadership

Egyptian Streets11 November 2022
Read More

Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah “Under Medical Supervision” Following Hunger Strike

Mona Abdou10 November 2022
Read More