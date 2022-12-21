Buzz

A Budget-Friendly Christmas Gift Guide in Cairo

mm
A Budget-Friendly Christmas Gift Guide in Cairo

The recent hike in prices across Egypt–and the rest of world–has led many people to make structural adjustments in their spending habits.

December is a month of celebrations and gatherings that call for Secret Santa, White Elephant, and several other gift-exchanging activities.

For those who have a long and daunting shopping list for a partner, friends, or even co-workers, here is a list of Christmas gift ideas at low price points–from EGP 100 (USD 4) to EGP 400 (USD 16.9).

Disclaimer: The prices given below are as of the day this article is published.

Under EGP 100 (USD 4)|
Amazon Apple Watch Band – EGP 53 (USD 2.14)


Cleaning Car Gel – EGP 59 (USD 2.38)


Cleaner Kit for Airpods Pro – EGP 70 (USD 2.83)

Under 200 (USD 8)
Car Dash Mount – EGP 120 (USD 4.85)


‘The Write Concept’ Desk Calendar – EGP 150 (USD 6)


Wicks and More Candle – EGP 150 (USD 6)

Under 300
Packing Cubes – EGP 299 (USD 12.11)


1000 Piece Puzzle EGP 200–270 (USD 8 – 10)

Under 400
‘Laque’ Lip Balms Bundle – EGP 310 (USD 12.55)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LAQUÉ | (la · ké) (@laqueco)

‘Mindwell’ Gratitude Advent Frame – EGP 350 (USD 14.17)


‘Plant Cult’ Indoor Plant – EGP 350 (USD 14.17)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PLANTCULT (@plantcultcairo)

4 Unique Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Egypt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm

Dual Degree in Political Science and Multimedia Journalism. I have a special love for storytelling, history, big cities, gender, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related Items

More in Buzz

4 Unique Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Egypt

Farah Rafik20 December 2022
Read More

Egyptians Create Viral Hashtag Against Kevin Hart’s Cairo Performance

Egyptian Streets19 December 2022
Read More

Morocco’s Best Moments in the 2022 World Cup

Farah Rafik19 December 2022
Read More

Will Egypt be Home to the First Driverless Metro in Africa?

Marina Makary15 December 2022
Read More

Why the Recognition of Moroccan Players’ Parents Matters

Mirna Abdulaal14 December 2022
Read More

The Many Ways Egyptians Eat ‘Abu Farwa’

Marina Makary12 December 2022
Read More

Spotify Wrapped: The Most Streamed Arab Women Artists in 2022

Farah Rafik11 December 2022
Read More

How Does Egypt’s Travel Insurance Protect Egyptians Traveling Abroad?

Marina Makary7 December 2022
Read More