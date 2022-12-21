A Budget-Friendly Christmas Gift Guide in Cairo

The recent hike in prices across Egypt–and the rest of world–has led many people to make structural adjustments in their spending habits.
December is a month of celebrations and gatherings that call for Secret Santa, White Elephant, and several other gift-exchanging activities.
For those who have a long and daunting shopping list for a partner, friends, or even co-workers, here is a list of Christmas gift ideas at low price points–from EGP 100 (USD 4) to EGP 400 (USD 16.9).
Disclaimer: The prices given below are as of the day this article is published.
Under EGP 100 (USD 4)|
Amazon Apple Watch Band – EGP 53 (USD 2.14)
Cleaning Car Gel – EGP 59 (USD 2.38)
Cleaner Kit for Airpods Pro – EGP 70 (USD 2.83)
Under 200 (USD 8)
Car Dash Mount – EGP 120 (USD 4.85)
‘The Write Concept’ Desk Calendar – EGP 150 (USD 6)
Wicks and More Candle – EGP 150 (USD 6)
Under 300
Packing Cubes – EGP 299 (USD 12.11)
1000 Piece Puzzle EGP 200–270 (USD 8 – 10)
Under 400
‘Laque’ Lip Balms Bundle – EGP 310 (USD 12.55)
‘Mindwell’ Gratitude Advent Frame – EGP 350 (USD 14.17)
‘Plant Cult’ Indoor Plant – EGP 350 (USD 14.17)
