A Winter Festival is Coming to Egypt’s ‘Mamsha Ahl Misr’

In collaboration with O! Solutions, Mamsha Ahl Misr announced the Mamsha Winter Festival, set to take place from 22 December through 31 December 2022.

Located in the heart of Cairo at the Fairmont View Area, the festival promises a “winter wonderland” brimming with novel experiences and breathtaking Nile views.

The event includes an iconic Christmas market (Christmas Bazaar), festive decorations, activations, and a plethora of attractions, food, drink, and entertainment tailored to the holiday season. Some unmissable attractions are the New Years Eve fireworks, live music by performances, a Santa Meet and Greet, among other vibrant shows such as Cirque du Noël and a Christmas Parade.

With a variety of pop-ups and kiosks, the Mamsha Winter Festival also offers visitors the opportunity to participate in carnival games, drum circles, and other seasonal touchpoints.

 

In addition to the on-theme winter wonderland experience, the festival has included timeless additions to its agenda, such as a collaboration with Nutritionist Nourhan Kandil and her brand Dr. Baby Products to provide guests with apt health advice and guidance that extends beyond the festivities.

Mamsha Ahl Misr is Egypt’s first “modern walkway” overlooking the Nile, a two-level promenade stretching along the corniche with the goal of offering locals and tourists the chance to experience the ethereal beauty of the Nile first hand. It is the result of three years of reformation, with a total length of 54 kilometres.

For more information, visit Mamsha Ahl Misr on Instagram.

This is a sponsored post. Contact us here to get in touch.

Egypt’s First Successful Whole-Lung Transplant Completed in Ain Shams

With a heart for radio and an appetite for culture, Mona is a writer and illustrator based in Cairo. At the Erasmus University Rotterdam, she obtained a BSc and MA in Media, Culture, and Society, while actively writing for the faculty magazine. After graduating, Mona was an academic advisor at the American University in Cairo, as well as Managing Director of a small, campus-based advertising firm. Gears shifting, her knack for cultural research took over - enter: Egyptian Streets. Mona’s focus is tapered to issues of identity politics, culture, and social architecture.

