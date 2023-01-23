Business & Technology

Forbes to Build its First-Ever Branded Tower in the New Administrative Capital

Forbes International Tower Signing Ceremony
Photo credit: Forbes

On Thursday, 19 January, Forbes and Magnom Properties announced their partnership in building an ‘environmentally-responsive’ tower in the heart of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.

According to ResearchGate, environmentally-responsive architecture achieves utmost thermal and visual comfort with little or no use of non-renewable energy sources.

Branded as the ‘Forbes International Tower’, this new zero-carbon commercial tower, which marks Forbes’ first-ever branded structure, will include a solar panel rooftop, smart building technology, and responsive soaring glass and steel.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, and built by Magnom Properties, the tower will consist of 55 floors of office space and two stories dedicated to retail.

“Forbes continues to create impact around the world, whether it be our trusted brand of journalism, summits to promote women’s rights or the power of entrepreneurial capitalism, to endeavoring to build a cutting-edge and responsible tower where businesses can thrive in the heart of one of the most iconic cities in the world,” said Mike Federle, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes in an official statement.

Photo credit: Magnom Properties

The partnership, which was announced and signed during the 53rd Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, supports promoting real estate as a key driver of economic growth and investment in the Middle East and North Africa.

Juhayna’s Founder and CEO Safwan Thabet and His Son Released From Prison

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

