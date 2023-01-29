News

Sisi Arrives in Armenia in First Ever Visit by an Egyptian President

mm
Sisi Arrives in Armenia in First Ever Visit by an Egyptian President

Photo Credit: Official Facebook Page for the Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrived in Armenia on Saturday, 28 January, in a historic visit — the first-ever by an Egyptian head of state to Armenia since its independence.

The visit is part of an ongoing tour that also saw him visit India on Wednesday, 24 January to attend celebrations of its Republic Day and Azerbaijan on Friday, 27 January.

Al-Sisi met with Armenian president Vahagn Khachaturyan and prime minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to official statements, president Khachaturyan stressed Armenian’s keenness to support Egypt’s developmental efforts through exchanging technical expertise and collaborating in the implementation of projects in Armenia. Both presidents also expressed their willingness to join forces to confront the global repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

During his talk, Al-Sisi also expressed his appreciation for the Armenian president’s participation in COP27, which was held in Sharm El Sheikh in November 2021. Al-Sisi stressed the importance of establishing economic and trade relations with Armenia “in light of the role of the joint committee on economic, scientific and technical cooperation and the businessmen forum, which helps introduce the areas for investment and trade between the two countries,” the statement said.


Presidential Spokesman Bassem Rady explained that a number of agreements and joint memoranda of understanding have been signed by the governments of Egypt and Armenia. The visit also included discussions on enhancing economic relations and outlining the bilateral interests between the two countries.

Egypt became home to one of the largest com munities of the Armenian Diaspora in the beginning of the 20th century after the Armenian genocide in 1915. Migrations to Egypt increased in the 1940s, numbering to almost 40,000.

The visit is particularly important as Egypt has been home to an Armenian population since ancient times that has impacted a variety of spheres in Egypt.

Egypt Discovers 'Oldest Mummy Ever Found': Zahi Hawass

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Farah Rafik is a graduate from the American University in Cairo (AUC) with a dual degree in Multimedia Journalism and Political Science. After being an active participant in Model United Nation (MUN) conferences both locally and internationally, Farah discovered her love for writing. When she isn’t writing about Arts & Culture for Egyptian Streets, she is busy watching films and shows to review. Writing isn’t completed without a coffee or an iced matcha latte in hand—that she regularly spills. She occasionally challenges herself in reading challenges on Goodreads, and can easily read a book a day.

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Discovers ‘Oldest Mummy Ever Found’: Zahi Hawass

Egyptian Streets26 January 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Al-Sisi in India to Boost Strategic Partnerships and Investments

Farah Rafik25 January 2023
Read More

Forbes to Build its First-Ever Branded Tower in the New Administrative Capital

Marina Makary23 January 2023
Read More

Juhayna’s Founder and CEO Safwan Thabet and His Son Released From Prison

Egyptian Streets22 January 2023
Read More

Egypt Qualifies for Quarter-Finals of the 2023 Handball World Championship

Farah Rafik22 January 2023
Read More

Columbia University Names Nemat “Minouche” Shafik as 20th President

Mona Abdou20 January 2023
Read More

First All-Women UN Peacekeeping Unit is Formed of Only Egyptians

Mona Abdou19 January 2023
Read More

Handball World Championship: Egypt Defeats United States in a 35-16 win

Farah Rafik18 January 2023
Read More