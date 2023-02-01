Business & Technology

Celebrating Valentine’s Day on a Budget: Egypt Edition

mm
Celebrating Valentine’s Day on a Budget: Egypt Edition

Photo credit: Ahram Online

Street vendors selling red roses, clothing shops flashing red, and gift shops promoting stuffed hearts and teddy bears: we are approaching the month of love. Yet, with rising prices and financial uncertainty looming over the Egyptian public, few Egyptians actually have the mental space to look up their Valentine’s day plans. Nevertheless, instead of resorting to fancy dining and expensive gifts, there are many budget-friendly ways to celebrate love in your own way, and still make it special.

DIY gift

There are numerous tutorials on YouTube on ways to make a special homemade gift box, heart shaped cookies, a unique Valentine’s day card, a creative romantic movie basket, among others. This gift will be both special and personalized according to the preferences of your partner. Granted, it will probably cost as much as needed to procure the equipment, materials or ingredients, but a home-made gift is almost always guaranteed to be more memorable and appreciated over a store bought one.

We particularly recommend these two.

Picnic

Since this winter has not been as cold as previous ones, and the weather is ideal for spending the day out, there are many green outdoor areas that can be perfect for a customized picnic. Whether in Zamalek’s Al Horreya Garden, Wadi Degla Protectorate, or Helwan’s Japanese Botanical Garden, preparing mini sandwiches, drinks, and a board game can make for a memorable (and romantic) picnic day.

Movie night

One can never get bored of movie nights, but a Valentine’s Day movie night, with your favorite romantic movie, pizza, and some snacks will make this Valentine’s day extra special even with a very low budget. Bonus points if you make some warm hot chocolate to stay warm.

A special mention goes to the numerous romance and comedy movies, in Egyptian cinema, that can be watched on the occasion: the Blazing Sun (1954), She Lived for Love (1958), Cairo Station (1959), Snakes and Ladders (2001), Girls’ love (2004), and Love Story (2019).

Love Story movie poster
Photo credit: Behance

Framing a special picture

Most of us rarely have time to frame our pictures or hang them on the wall, and it can take years for us to make that move simply due to laziness. Before Valentine’s day, pick one of your favorite pictures with your significant other, or a few for a collage, print them, and put them in a beautiful frame. You will only need to pay for the printing and the frame, but the memories that frame will bring will be worth it.

Make a meal from scratch together

It can be tempting to go out and splurge in fancy restaurants, but we live in the DIY age where a meticulously homemade meal can go a long way. One way to make the occasion special is to get together and cook a fancy meal from scratch: recipes of gnocchi (and all kinds of pasta) as well as step-by-step guides for making your own sushi are abundant on the internet and, bar for a few special ingredients, rely on kitchen staples. Pair with wine, or any beverage of your choice, some candles, music and much gusto for a pleasant evening in.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Russia Adds the Egyptian Pound to its Exchange Rate List: What Does This Mean?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Business & Technology
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in Business & Technology

Russia Adds the Egyptian Pound to its Exchange Rate List: What Does This Mean?

Marina Makary25 January 2023
Read More

Cairo Business Park to Host the Fourth Edition of the ‘Startups Without Borders’ Summit

Egyptian Streets25 January 2023
Read More

Forbes to Build its First-Ever Branded Tower in the New Administrative Capital

Marina Makary23 January 2023
Read More

Why an Egyptian Hoodie Brand Sparked a Heated Social Media Debate

Amina Abdel-Halim19 January 2023
Read More

Explainer: Why Are Egyptian Banks Introducing High Interest Rate Certificates of Deposit?

Marina Makary12 January 2023
Read More

Masroofi: Egypt’s First E-Wallet Intended for Children-Use

Marina Makary8 January 2023
Read More

All You Need to Know About the Latest Restrictions to Spending Abroad

Marina Makary25 December 2022
Read More

Between Divorce and Hardship: Stories From Egyptian Men Working in the Gulf

Marina Makary25 December 2022
Read More