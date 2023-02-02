Cairo Charity Hospital Catches Fire, Kills 3 and Injures 32

On 1 February, a fire took hold of the Noor Mohammadi charity hospital in Cairo’s Matariya neighbourhood, killing at least three people and injuring 32.

The Ministry of Health states that the fire’s source was pinpointed to the hospital’s radiology department, although no cause was identified in the statement. Firefighters were, however, able to put out the blaze, according to provincial authorities.

Egypt’s Health Minister, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, noted that injured victims suffered from burns, fractures, and smoke inhalation. They were admitted to hospitals across Cairo, though Ghaffar also insisted that the casualty number was preliminary and was liable to increase.

Fire safety regulations in Egypt have been brought into question in recent years, both for community lots and private entities. Earlier in August 2022, a fire broke out in the Abu Sefein Church located in Imbaba, Giza, reportedly resulting in 41 deaths and 14 injured. Similarly, in April 2022, another fire broke out at the Al-Ahly Sporting Club in Nasr City, with authorities struggling to contain the flames.

Subscribe to our newsletter