Al Ahly Defeated in Club World Cup, Flamengo Snag Bronze

Egypt’s Al-Ahly lost 4-2 to Brazil’s Flamengo in the race for the bronze medal at the FIFA Club World Cup on 11 February.

This match would have been Al Ahly’s third time in a row to finish third in the competition.

The first half of the match saw Flamengo score a penalty kick in the first 10 minutes after a foul by Al-Ahly’s left back Ali Maaloul. However, Al-Ahly later picked up the pace, with Ahmed Abdelkader scoring the equalizer for Egypt’s team. The first half ended with Al-Ahly dominating in terms of possession in a 1-1 win.

In the second half, Abdelkader scored Al-Ahly’s second goal, but the Brazilian team gained momentum towards the end of the second half, scoring three goals. Despite their best efforts, Al-Ahly’s performance dropped down in the second half of the match.

In their opening match of the competition, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal defeated Flamengo, while Al Ahly lost to Real Madrid on 8 February.

Later today, Real Madrid will go up against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in the hopes of being crowned the La Liga title.

The Club World Cup is a men’s football tournament that takes place annually, featuring the winners of all six football confederations: Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, South America, and the Confederation of North Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), as well as a team from the host country.

