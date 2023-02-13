Sisi Arrives in UAE, Heads Egypt’s Delegation to the World Government Summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on 12 February to head Egypt’s official delegation to the World Government Summit (WGS).

The summit is held in Dubai from 13 to 15 February.

According to the Presidency, Al-Sisi will explain, during the discussion panels, the strategies and priorities of the Egyptian government at the economic and development levels.

On his first day in the UAE, Al-Sisi met with his counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed bilateral relations between Egypt and the Emirates. The President also met with Emirati Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on Monday 13 February in Dubai.

During their meeting, Al-Sisi expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s invitation as a Guest of Honor in the WGS, noting that the WGS contributes to generating creative and innovative ideas that represent an inspiring way to address the various regional challenges.

The Presidency also stated that “Egypt’s participation in the summit with a high-level delegation reflects the deep and outstanding relations between the two brotherly countries, reiterating that they represent a major foundation for maintaining security and Arab interests in the region.”

Bin Rahsid also highlighted Egypt’s pioneering role in defending Arab causes as well as Egypt’s inspiring political leadership. He also underscored the special status of Egypt as well as Egyptians to the Emirati nation.

Al-Sisi further explained that the special relations between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates represent an important basis for preserving Arab security and interests in the region.

The WGS is an annual event that brings together government leaders for dialogues on government policies, futurism, technology, innovation, and other topics. Under the slogan ‘Shaping Future Governments’ the summit will witness the participation of 20 presidents, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Senegalese President and Chairperson of the African Union Macky Sall, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Egypt’s participation in this edition is the most significant yet, the spokesman for the Presidency said, adding that this reflects the distinguished relations binding Egypt and the UAE.

