Buzz

In Photos: The Many Different Ways Muslims Pray in Egypt

mm
In Photos: The Many Different Ways Muslims Pray in Egypt

Editorial credit: Jon Chica / Shutterstock.com

The month of prayer, Ramadan, is fast approaching, giving space for contemplation on what prayer is, what it means to Muslims, and why they practice it.

Prayer is a global language that can be practiced anywhere — regardless of the nation, city, time, or place. In the most unusual and humble environments, worshippers always find an opportunity to pray, and they find opportunities to connect to God.

Why do people still pray after all of these years? A straightforward, conventional response may be that people pray because their parents and families have done so and have instructed them to do so, or because they believe that God has commanded them to. But this might not be enough for many people who are really looking for a more profound and meaningful response.

To derive its meaning from its own definition, we find that the word “aqeemu salaat”, which appears frequently in the Qur’an, means “to stand,” “to be balanced,” and “to be unwavering.” In other words, prayer is about remaining resolute in the face of challenges, and maintaining composure and stillness.

Below are photographs of Egyptians praying in all of their different ways:

Editorial credit: Sun_Shine / Shutterstock.com

 

Editorial credit: NOWRA photography / Shutterstock.com

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everyday Egypt (@everydayegypt)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everyday Egypt (@everydayegypt)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everyday Egypt (@everydayegypt)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everyday Egypt (@everydayegypt)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everyday Egypt (@everydayegypt)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Everyday Egypt (@everydayegypt)

 

By Ahmed Hayman

 

Editorial credit: Tamer Adel Soliman / Shutterstock.com

How Many Days Do Coptic Orthodox Christians Fast?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Buzz
mm
@https://twitter.com/mirna_abdulaal

Mirna Abdulaal is a writer, researcher and aspiring public/political communication specialist interested in women's rights, cultural heritage and fashion, and political communication.

Related Items

More in Buzz

How Many Days Do Coptic Orthodox Christians Fast?

Marina Makary16 February 2023
Read More

The Arab Dream: Arab Hoopers who Made Strides in the NBA League

Farah Rafik15 February 2023
Read More

Arab Users React to Twitter’s Tweet and Follow Limit Bug

Amina Abdel-Halim15 February 2023
Read More

Cercle’s “Hatshepsut Rave”: Concert Reactions Range from Awe to Rage

ES Buzz14 February 2023
Read More

10 Years On, the Papal Office for Projects Supports Egypt’s Underprivileged

Marina Makary14 February 2023
Read More

Celebrating Female Friendships: ‘Galentine’s Day’ Gift Guide from Local Egyptian Brands

Farah Rafik13 February 2023
Read More

Between Resistance and Heritage: Science Fiction in the Arab World

Amina Abdel-Halim12 February 2023
Read More

UK Egyptomania: The Curious Case of the Egyptian Avenue in Highgate Cemetery

Sara Ahmed12 February 2023
Read More