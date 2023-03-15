News

Egypt to Provide EGP 1,000 Annually for Egyptian Women to Curb Population Growth

Egypt to Provide EGP 1,000 Annually for Egyptian Women to Curb Population Growth

Courtesy of Egypt’s Cabinet.

The Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance signed a cooperation protocol to provide financial incentives for Egyptian families, Egypt’s Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday, 14 March.

The protocol falls under the National Project for Development of the Egyptian Family (NPDEF), which aims to address the overpopulation crisis through economically empowering women and reducing women’s unmet needs of reproductive health.

To provide financial incentives, the NPDEF will provide EGP 1,000 (33 USD) annually for each married woman aged between 21 to 45 with two children, though her right to receive the sum of money is forfeited if she gives birth to a third child. Women will also be required to perform periodic health examinations, receive reproductive health services, as well as get access to job opportunities.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated that the NPDEF, which was launched in February 2022, is a comprehensive development project that aims to also provide education, health, job opportunities, and economic empowerment services over three years (2021-2023).

Soaring inflation and a severely weakened currency has deepened Egypt’s economic crisis, leading many to cut back on life’s basic essentials. Many Egyptians have expressed that their standard of living has radically dropped. 

Last Wednesday, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that the government would raise the minimum salary for government employees to EGP 3,500 (USD 113), paying an additional EGP 150 billion (USD 4.8 billion)  to the social protection package.

RiseUp Summit’s 10th Edition at the Grand Egyptian Museum: What You Need to Know

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

RiseUp Summit’s 10th Edition at the Grand Egyptian Museum: What You Need to Know

Farah Rafik14 March 2023
Read More

National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics: Ramadan 2023 to Start on 23 March

Marina Makary12 March 2023
Read More

CBE Releases Regulations on Payment Tokenization

Egyptian Streets9 March 2023
Read More

Egypt Announces New Conditions for Obtaining Egyptian Citizenship

Marina Makary9 March 2023
Read More

4 Dead, 23 Injured in Train Derailment in Egypt’s Qalyubiya

Farah Rafik8 March 2023
Read More

The Government Does Not Interfere With Egyptian Expats’ Salaries or Remittances: Emigration Minister

Marina Makary7 March 2023
Read More

Manal Rostom Becomes First Egyptian Woman to Complete All Six World Marathon Majors

Amina Abdel-Halim5 March 2023
Read More

Egypt Unveils Hidden Tunnel Inside Giza Pyramids

Farah Rafik4 March 2023
Read More