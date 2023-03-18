Business & Technology

Inside ‘Dear Guest’, Egypt’s First-Ever One-Day Award Show

Nearly two decades ago, Dalia Mohamed and her husband Maged Hosny took a risk and left their stable jobs in the hospitality industry to start Dear Guest, a magazine focused on business and lifestyle. But this was only the beginning.

“As human beings we need someone to thank us for our effort, for our work,” shares Dalia with Egyptian Streets. “That’s where the idea started.”

So, to appreciate those whose work stands out in the fields of film, television, music, and even the corporate world, Dear Guest became pioneers in organizing award ceremonies honoring “the best of the year” – at first only through the Dear Guest Awards, but now also through the Middle East Music Awards (MEMA), and the Arabian Cinema Awards (ACA).

Dalia, the managing editor and director of Dear Guest, is this week’s guest on ‘Empowering Success’, Mountain View’s initiative highlighting entrepreneurs from its community and the stories of their inspiring journeys.

With fairness and credibility as their core values, Dear Guest devised ways to make sure the right people won and the unsung heroes were always appreciated. Whether the votes are cast by experts and professionals, as is the case in the ACA, or by audiences, as is the case in the Dear Guest Awards, every artist gets a fair chance at being recognized.

For years now, Dear Guest’s various awards ceremonies have welcomed some of Egypt and the Arab World’s top, most beloved celebrities, making a name for themselves and building a strong relationship with both honorees and audiences.

To find out more about how Dear Guest grew from a risky venture to a two-decade long success story celebrating art and entertainment, watch the extended interview with Dalia, or listen to the ‘Empowering Success’ podcast on your favorite podcasting platform.

