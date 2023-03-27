Ramadan Sweets From Egypt’s Oldest Dessert Shops

Nutella samboosak, kunafa tiramisu, red velvet basbousa cupcake, and cheesecake zalabya are some of the bizarre—although sometimes delicious—Ramadan desserts that have emerged in recent years.

Egypt’s bakeries and patisseries have created a mixture of Western and Middle Eastern desserts—producing a never ending saga of creative Ramadan desserts.

While the newness of Ramadan desserts have stirred social media debates and secured adoration by many over the past years, there are still Egyptian dessert shops of yonder years that demand the attention.

From the wonders of aish el-saraya (sweetened bread often drizzled with very sweet syrup and covered with cream) to the delectable simplicity of mango kunafa, here are some of Egypt’s oldest patisseries—from Cairo to Alexandria—that offer nostalgic feels, with reasonable prices as well.

Groppi – 1891

In the heart of Cairo, Groppi is one of Egypt’s most celebrated and beloved cafes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Groppi Egypt (@groppiegyptofficial)

Simonds – 1898

For more than a 100 years, Simonds has been Egypt’s classic dessert shops in the heart of Cairo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simonds Bakery, Pastry, & Cafe (@simondsbakery)

Tseppas – 1912

Egypt’s Tseppas has been offering a wide range of desserts—from French pastries to oriental sweets since 1912.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TseppasMG (@tseppasmg)

Delicies – 1992

Since 1992, Alexandria’s Delicies has been making delicious sensational desserts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Délices (@delicesgroup)

Fluckiger Patisserie — 1930

In Alexandria and Egypt’s North Coast, Fluckiger Patisserie is a dessert shop opened by a Swiss pastry chef in 1930.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fluckiger Patisserie (@fluckiger_patisserie)

Subscribe to our newsletter