Egypt Defeats Malawi 4-0 in 2023 African Cup Qualifiers

Photo credit: Ahram Online

Egypt’s National Football Team defeated Malawi by four goals to none in the fourth round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (AFCON) in Lilongwe on Tuesday, 28 March.

The match was played at Bingo International Stadium in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe, at 3 PM Cairo time.

The Pharaohs scored three quick goals by Tarek Hamed in the fourth minute, Omar Marmoush in the 16th minute, and Mohamed Salah in the 20th minute. In the 50th minute, Ahmed ‘Zizo’ El Sayed scored the fourth and final goal for Egypt.

This victory gives Egypt the top spot in Group D, with nine points.

The seven-time African Champions only need a draw in their upcoming match against Guinea in June to secure their place in next year’s tournament.

5 Spots for the Ultimate Suhoor Experience in Cairo

