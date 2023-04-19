Egyptian TikTok Influencer Salma El-Shimy Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for ‘Inappropriate Content’

The Economic Misdemeanor Court in Alexandria sentenced Egyptian TikTok influencer Salma El-Shimy, convicted of filming and broadcasting inappropriate content, to two years in prison and a fine of EGP 100,000 (USD 3230) on Tuesday, 18 April.

El-Shimy is accused of filming inappropriate videos on her social media platforms in exchange for money obtained through the number of views.

According to police investigations, El-Shimy’s social media accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube included videos that “offended public morality and modesty.”

The TikTok influencer was arrested on 3 April at Cairo International Airport after returning from the United Arab Emirates. She was moved from Cairo to the Dekheila Police Station in Alexandria, her place of residence, where investigations were completed by the Financial and Commercial Affairs Prosecution.

The case bears familiarity to numerous cases in Egypt, where women with large followings on social media—such as Haneen Hossam and Mawada Eladham—were arrested and faced prison sentences under the accusations of “violating Egyptian family values” and charges of human trafficking.

The arrests occurred under the provisions of the country’s 2018 cybercrime laws, and have been condemned by women’s rights activists and human rights organizations in Egypt and across the world.

