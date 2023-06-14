News

Egypt Executes Mohamed Adel, Who Murdered University Student Nayera Ashraf in 2022

Egypt’s Prison Authority at Gamasa Prison executed Mohamed Adel on 14 June, according to a news report published by Ahram Online.

Adel’s execution arrived almost a year after he fatally stabbed Nayera Ashraf outside Mansoura University’s campus – bringing an end to an extended criminal trial that triggered nationwide outrage and social media protests against a growing trend in femicides.

“I thank God for the return of my daughter’s rights, and for the fair retribution,” expressed Ashraf’s father following Adel’s death. “I also thank the fair judiciary of Egypt; we were confident it [Court of Cassation] would reject the appeal.”

Adel, 21 at the time, was apprehended by a crowd of bystanders and swiftly arrested shortly after killing Nayera, 21 at the time, on 20 June 2022. He was sentenced to death on 28 June.

Investigations conducted by the country’s Public Prosecution revealed statements from friends and colleagues of Ashraf, attesting that Adel persistently stalked and threatened the victim after she declined his marriage proposal.

During court proceedings, the prosecution provided the court with testimony from 25 individuals who were present at the scene, which included ones from students and university security personnel, and individuals who witnessed the act of homicide.

As a defendant, Adel exercised his right to appeal the death sentence, but Egypt’s Court of Cassation upheld the verdict on 9 February.

Ashraf’s death was the first of a recurring pattern of femicide in Egypt during the summer of 2022.

Two months later, on 9 August, Salma Bahgat, 20, was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in front of a Zagazig courthouse for ending their relationship. On 4 September, Amani Al-Gazzar, 19, was fatally shot for refusing a marriage proposal.

King's School Unveils State-of-the-Art Campus Opening in Egypt in September 2023

News
With a deep interest in politics and society, Shereif is a journalist that chronicles Egypt’s ever-changing political climate – aided by his bachelor’s in Political Science. On the side, Shereif works as a communications associate for a local consultancy firm. When he’s not working, you can find him playing chess, supporting Chelsea, or walking his dog.

