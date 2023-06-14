King’s School Unveils State-of-the-Art Campus Opening in Egypt in September 2023

King’s School The Crown is gearing up to open its doors in September 2023, in collaboration with Palm Hills Developments. Recently hosted a highly anticipated Open Evening unveiled the school’s state-of-the-art campus, spanning a vast 40,000 square meters, marking the first opportunity for families to witness the facilities firsthand.

King’s School The Crown is part of the esteemed Inspired Education Group which is renowned globally for its premium schools, and for educating over 70,000 students, across 6 continents, in over 80 educational institutions.

At the Open Evening, distinguished speakers including Yasseen Mansour, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Palm Hills Developments; Graeme Crawford, President of Inspired Education Group; and Joel Worrall, Executive Head of King’s School The Crown, took to the stage, emphasizing the school’s unique offerings.

Nadim M. Nsouli, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Inspired Education Group, expressed his delight at introducing the expertise of King’s College Schools to Egypt.

“We are delighted to bring the King’s College Schools’ expertise to Egypt and to be the first global group of premium schools to come to the country. This will provide students in Cairo with unparalleled access to global premium education, in a state-of-the-art learning environment which will enable children to embrace their individuality and allow them to flourish and reach their full potential, preparing them for a lifetime of success. We are pleased to partner with Egypt’s leading real estate developers, Palm Hills Developments, to enable us to create an outstanding school in one of Cairo’s exclusive developments.” Said Nsouli.

Strategically situated at the heart of Palm Hills Developments’ 6th October in West Cairo, King’s School The Crown, embodies Inspired Education Group’s innovative Three-Pillar approach to curriculum design. This comprehensive framework places equal importance on academics, sports, and creative and performing arts, paving the way for an all-encompassing premium educational experience. King’s School The Crown stands as the region’s first educational institution to provide an integrated and continuous premium education, catering to children from as young as three months old, up to 18 years of age.

The campus itself is a testament to the school’s commitment to excellence. It boasts a dedicated full-size football field, a 400-meter running track, tennis and basketball courts, a cutting-edge auditorium, and a covered swimming pool, ensuring year-round aquatic activities. Additionally, the campus features dedicated purpose-built premises for Early Years education which are unique and a first for the Middle East and Africa, aligning with Inspired Education Group’s highly successful approach to Early Years learning.

Admissions are open for September 2023, with limited seats. For additional information or to schedule a campus tour, please visit www.kingsschoolegypt.com.

Inspired Education Group in Egypt

The imminent opening of King’s School The Crown, in Septembrer 2023, heralds the arrival of Inspired Education Group’s renowned King’s College Schools in Egypt, building upon an academic heritage spanning over 50 years. This expansion underscores Inspired Education Group’s substantial investment in Egypt’s educational landscape, bringing forth unparalleled opportunities for students in Cairo.

Attending an Inspired Education Group school grants students access to a global network of expert teachers, carefully selected from within the organization to deliver world-class education. Moreover, students at King’s School The Crown will be connected to their counterparts across the globe, benefiting from unique programs that foster global citizenship. From coveted placements at any of the organization’s premium boarding schools to immersive summer camps and life-changing international exchanges, students will thrive within the organization’s group of schools.

According to Inspired Education Group, over 90 percent of Inspired graduates secure admission into their first-choice universities, with alumni consistently gaining entry to prestigious institutions such as Harvard, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, and University College London. Students at King’s School The Crown will receive expert coaching, equipping them with the necessary skills for successful university applications and beyond.

