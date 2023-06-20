News

Egypt to Receive EUR 20 Million from EU to Support Sudanese Refugee Mass Arrival

Photo Courtesy of Josep Borrell Fontelles Official Twitter Account

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has announced that the European Union will provide immediate assistance of EUR 20 million (EGP 677 million) to help Egypt absorb a new wave of Sudanese refugees.

During a joint press conference with Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry on 18 June, Borrell expressed support for Egypt’s efforts to end the hostilities in Sudan.

Highlighting Egypt’s crucial role as a host country and its “generosity to Sudanese refugees”, Borrell acknowledged during the press conference that the amount allocated may not be sufficient but aims to contribute to Egypt’s support.

During a two-day visit to Cairo, Borrell also engaged in talks with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Minister of Defense Mohamed Zaki, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in an effort to fortify the strategic partnership between the European Union and Egypt on various regional matters beyond Sudan, including Syria, Libya, and irregular migration.

Egypt has been playing a significant role in accommodating Sudanese refugees fleeing the country’s armed conflict, with over 200,000 refugees having sought shelter in Egypt since mid-April.

 

Egypt Introduces Five-Year Multiple-Entry Visa for Foreigners
Egypt's Tennis Superstar Mayar Sherif Wins Valencia Open, Breaks to World Top 35

