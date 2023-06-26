News

Egypt’s Sisi Welcomes India’s PM Modi, Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement

Egypt’s Sisi Welcomes India’s PM Modi, Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement

Image Credit: presidency.eg

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi welcomed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cairo on 25 June, as announced on the official presidential website.

“The meeting touched on ways to enhance bilateral relations across many fields, mainly communications and information technology, pharmaceutical industries, vaccines, higher education, new and renewable energy including green hydrogen, in addition to tourism and culture through direct flights between Cairo and New Delhi,” reads the presidential press statement, signifying the bolstering relations between the two states.

The pair concluded the historic meeting with a joint declaration to increase bilateral cooperation, formalized through a signing ceremony.

Modi emphasized the increasing cooperation between Egypt and India, stating that both countries are making rapid progress towards reaching their bilateral trade target of USD 12 billion (EGP 370.7 billion) in the next five years.

Trade between the two countries amounted to USD 6.06 billion (EGP 187.2 billion) in 2022/23, a decrease from the record high of USD 7.26 billion (EGP 139.4 billion at the time) in 2021/22.

India’s prime minister added that Indian companies invested USD 170 million in Egypt over the past six months.

Modi’s visit to Egypt is his first since assuming office in 2014 and the first by any Indian head of state since 1997. Modi’s visit comes in light of a recent visit by Al-Sisi to India on 24 January as a chief guest during India’s Republic Day celebrations.

Al-Sisi is expected to return to New Delhi in September after receiving an invitation from India to join the G20 New Delhi Summit as a guest country.

With a deep interest in politics and society, Shereif is a journalist that chronicles Egypt’s ever-changing political climate – aided by his bachelor’s in Political Science. On the side, Shereif works as a communications associate for a local consultancy firm. When he’s not working, you can find him playing chess, supporting Chelsea, or walking his dog.

