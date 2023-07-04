News

Egyptian Military Doctor Charged with Homicide for Madinaty Car Attack

mm
Egyptian Military Doctor Charged with Homicide for Madinaty Car Attack

Image Credit: Xinhua

The military prosecution has charged the military doctor involved in the Madinaty incident with the crimes of “intentional homicide and attempted murder”, according to a statement by Ghareeb Abdelhafiz Ghareeb (Official Military Spokesperson for the Armed Forces).

Following a dispute between the driver and the father, the military doctor in question allegedly ran over a pedestrian family of five on purpose, resulting in the death of the mother, who was a pharmacist, and severe injuries to the father and three children.

The military doctor stands accused of deliberately causing the death of a victim and engaging in actions with the intent to commit murder.

The military prosecution, in collaboration with relevant authorities, is currently investigating the incident to gather evidence.

The accused is now temporarily detained, awaiting trial. His case will be presented before the appropriate military court, where the charges of intentional homicide and attempted murder will be examined.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Egypt Releases Imported Food, Medical Supplies from Ports to Stabilize Prices

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
mm

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Releases Imported Food, Medical Supplies from Ports to Stabilize Prices

Egyptian Streets4 July 2023
Read More

Turkey and Egypt Appoint Ambassadors, Breaking Decade-Long Rift

Marina Makary4 July 2023
Read More

Egypt Denounces Israeli Assault on Jenin

Farah Aly3 July 2023
Read More

Egypt’s Interior Ministry Denies Officer’s Involvement in Fatal New Cairo Runover

Farah Rafik3 July 2023
Read More

Iranian Tourists to Visit Egypt Within 45 Days

Egyptian Streets2 July 2023
Read More

Renewable Energy and Cleaner Transport: Egypt Updates its Climate Commitments

Farah Rafik1 July 2023
Read More

Death Toll in Alexandria Building Collapse Reaches 10 as Rescue Efforts Continue

Heidi Aref29 June 2023
Read More

13-Story Building Collapses in Alexandria’s El Montazah District

Heidi Aref26 June 2023
Read More